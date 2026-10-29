Rep. Gonzalez Seeks Fuel Relief for Gulf Shrimpers

As Texas Gulf Coast shrimpers struggle to maintain operations amid a labor shortage and rising fuel costs, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34) urged U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins to ensure they are eligible for financial support under the Harvest Fuel Relief program. Image for illustratio purposes

Texas Border Business

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WASHINGTON, D.C. – As Texas Gulf Coast shrimpers struggle to maintain operations amid a labor shortage and rising fuel costs, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34) urged U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins to ensure they are eligible for financial support under the Harvest Fuel Relief program. On October 19, 2026, the Administration announced that USDA will make $8 billion available for one-time payments to American farmers and fishermen suffering from market disruptions and rising input costs.

The Congressman wrote, “As you know, shrimpers in my congressional district and throughout the Gulf region are facing an existential crisis driven by cheaper foreign imports, severe labor shortages, and high fuel prices. The war with Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz are only making things worse. With diesel prices nearly doubling since February, many of our shrimpers are barely operating at a profit. To stay afloat, they must now harvest nearly three times their typical amount to cover fuel costs, which have skyrocketed to almost $80,000 per boat…”

“Without federal assistance, many small family-owned businesses and coastal communities across the Gulf Coast risk irreparable harm. The Administration must not overlook the shrimping industry and should ensure that these producers are eligible for support under this fund. Including shrimpers in the Harvest Fuel Relief program will offset their highest production cost – fuel – and enable them to unmoor their boats and return to sea,” the Congressman continued.

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Congressman Gonzalez has long been a champion of the Texas Gulf Coast shrimping industry. Notably, in May, he called on the Trump Administration to immediately address widespread labor shortages in the industry by releasing more H-2A or H-2B visas for employers with approved H-2B Temporary Labor Certifications who are unable to secure workers due to current visa caps. Additionally, his bipartisan House-passed bill, H.R. 2071, the Save Our Shrimpers Act, would safeguard domestic shrimp production by prohibiting taxpayer funds funneled through financial institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), from going to foreign markets; the bill awaits consideration in the Senate.

To view Congressman Gonzalez’s latest letter, click here.