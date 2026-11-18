The United States, Mexico and Bolivia have lost their measles elimination status after the highly contagious virus circulated continuously for more than 12 months, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced November 17, 2026. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States, Mexico and Bolivia have lost their measles elimination status after the highly contagious virus circulated continuously for more than 12 months, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced November 17, 2026.

The decision followed a November 10–13 review by PAHO’s regional commission responsible for monitoring measles elimination. The commission determined that sustained transmission had returned in all three countries.

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Under PAHO’s criteria, a country loses elimination status when the same measles virus lineage circulates without interruption for at least 12 months.

“Losing measles elimination status is much more than losing a public health designation,” said PAHO Director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa. “It means the virus has circulated for a prolonged period, putting families and communities at risk of preventable illness, hospitalization and death.”

According to PAHO, the Americas reported 58,213 confirmed measles cases and 82 deaths as of November 13, compared with 12,806 cases during the corresponding period in 2025.

PAHO said measles is among the world’s most contagious diseases. One infected person can transmit the virus to as many as 18 susceptible individuals. Complications include pneumonia, brain inflammation, blindness and death.

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The organization attributed the resurgence to gaps in vaccination coverage, missed immunizations, barriers to health services, misinformation and vaccine hesitancy.

PAHO recommends maintaining at least 95% vaccination coverage with both doses of the measles vaccine in every community. National vaccination averages can conceal areas where protection remains insufficient.

The Americas first achieved regional measles elimination in 2016 and regained that designation in 2024 after interrupting sustained transmission in Venezuela and Brazil.

However, the region lost its elimination status again in November 2025 following prolonged transmission in Canada.

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