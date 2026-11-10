Undocumented Man Charged After Striking Federal Agents with Vehicle

A federal grand jury has returned a two-count indictment against a 28-year-old Mexican national for assaulting federal agents with his vehicle while attempting to evade arrest. Image courtesy of U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

Texas Border Business

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U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A federal grand jury has returned a two-count indictment against a 28-year-old Mexican national for assaulting federal agents with his vehicle while attempting to evade arrest.

Eduardo Perez-Rodriguez is charged with forcibly assaulting two federal agents using his vehicle as a deadly or dangerous weapon. He remains in custody pending further criminal proceedings.

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According to the indictment, on Oct. 2, authorities conducted a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 after determining Perez-Rodriguez was in the country illegally.

The charges allege law enforcement instructed Perez-Rodriguez to exit the truck, but he refused and sped away, striking two agents and running over one agent’s foot.

If convicted, Perez-Rodriguez faces up to 20 years in federal prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine for each count.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Angel Castro is prosecuting the case.

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This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigrants, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.

Updated November 10, 2026