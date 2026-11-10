South Texas International Film Festival Opens Submissions and Shifts to Summer 2027

The City of Edinburg has officially opened submissions for the 13th Annual South Texas International Film Festival (STXIFF). In a schedule update for the upcoming edition, the festival will shift from its traditional September timeframe to midsummer, running July 15–17, 2027. Courtesy image

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EDINBURG, Texas — The City of Edinburg has officially opened submissions for the 13th Annual South Texas International Film Festival (STXIFF). In a schedule update for the upcoming edition, the festival will shift from its traditional September timeframe to midsummer, running July 15–17, 2027.

Held annually in Edinburg, STXIFF is a competitive international celebration of cinema committed to showcasing visionary filmmakers from across the globe alongside fresh regional voices. The three-day event connects creators and cinema lovers through world-class screenings, industry panels, educational workshops, networking mixers, and the signature Gala Awards Ceremony. This year’s competitive tracks highlight diverse storytelling across documentary shorts, short films, feature films, pitches, and the festival’s 48-Hour Film Race.

Filmmakers are encouraged to take advantage of the discounted early bird submission window, which runs from November 3, 2026, through December 15, 2026, offering submitters a prime opportunity to secure early-entry savings. As an official FilmFreeway Gold Festival, STXIFF also offers additional discounts for FilmFreeway Gold members and student applicants. All submissions must be completed online via FilmFreeway at www.stxiff.com.

Submission Categories: Documentary Short Film International Short Film RGV Short Film Texas Short Film U.S. Short Film Documentary Feature Film Narrative Feature Film The Pitch Pitch – Texas Student Division (High School Only)

Submission Deadlines: Early Bird Deadline (November 3 – December 15, 2026): Standard Fee: $20.00 Student Fee: $15.00 FilmFreeway Gold Fee: $15.00 Regular Deadline (December 16, 2026 – February 15, 2027): Standard Fee: $30.00 Student Fee: $25.00

Submission Guidelines & Eligibility Criteria To be considered for official selection, submissions must meet the following eligibility standards: Running Times: Short films must run under 40 minutes. Feature-length films must run between 41 and 120 minutes. Project Completion Date: All submitted works must have been completed on or after January 1, 2025. Distribution Restrictions: Entries must not be publicly available online or commercially distributed for sale or rental.

Important Festival & Notification Dates Official Film Selections Announced: April 15, 2027 (via email and official festival social channels) Festival Tickets On Sale: April 15, 2027 Official Award Nominations Announced: June 15, 2027 Festival Dates: July 15–17, 2027

The City of Edinburg has officially opened submissions for the 13th Annual South Texas International Film Festival (STXIFF). In a schedule update for the upcoming edition, the festival will shift from its traditional September timeframe to midsummer, running July 15–17, 2027. Courtesy image