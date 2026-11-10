Former Mexican soccer player charged in $5.4M international counterfeit watch trafficking scheme

A 45-year-old Mexican citizen has been charged in connection with trafficking in counterfeit goods. Photo Courtesy Mediotiempo

Texas Border Business

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U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

LAREDO, Texas – A 45-year-old Mexican citizen has been charged in connection with trafficking in counterfeit goods.

Pedro Hernandez-Calderon remains in custody pending further criminal proceedings.

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At the time of his initial appearance, the court heard that Hernandez-Calderon is a former professional goalkeeper who played for Mexican soccer clubs Atlas, Santos Laguna, and Necaxa.

Some of the couterfeit watches. Image courtesy of U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

According to the criminal complaint, authorities seized four counterfeit luxury watches Oct. 5 in in Anchorage, Alaska, that were destined for a Laredo warehouse. Authorities in Alaska coordinated with law enforcement in South Texas to identify those responsible.

The charges allege Hernandez-Calderon operated an import-export business that received counterfeit watches in Laredo for shipment to customers in Mexico.

Between June 2025 and October 2026, authorities identified numerous shipments of counterfeit watches to Laredo addresses with an estimated retail value of approximately $5.4 million if genuine, according to the complaint.

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Authorities also allegedly uncovered photographs, communications, and shipping records documenting the operation. The charges allege representatives from luxury watch manufacturers confirmed the watches submitted for review were counterfeit.

If convicted, Hernandez-Calderon faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $2 million fine.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of IRS Criminal Investigations and U.S. Postal Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Sekula is prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.

Updated November 10, 2026