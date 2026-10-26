TxDOT’s Crucial Warning on Pedestrian Safety as Nights Grow Longer

As days get shorter, more of us drive in the dark, which can put people walking at higher risk. Image courtesy of TxDOT

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





RIO GRANDE VALLEY – As days get shorter, more of us drive in the dark, which can put people walking at higher risk.



The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is asking everyone to remember their responsibility to watch out for pedestrians and drive like a Texan: kind, courteous and safe.

TxDOT Graphic illustrates the importance of paying attention to pedestrians in the RGV

A future cut short

Last year, Jose Flores III, a 16-year-old from San Antonio, was walking in a crosswalk when the driver of a truck crashed into him. Flores died in the hospital a month later in October 2025.

Flores’ mother, Amanda Saucedo, has a simple plea for everyone to prevent another young person from being killed.

- Advertisement -









“Please watch out for pedestrians. Be careful, because no family should have to go through this,” Saucedo said.

The most dangerous months for pedestrians

In 2025, 694 people were killed by vehicles in Texas while walking, and nearly 20% of those deaths were in October and November. These months had the highest number of crashes involving pedestrians all year.

Most happened at night. In fact, 68% of pedestrian fatalities and serious injuries last year in our state occurred in the dark.

- Advertisement -





While pedestrian fatalities in Texas decreased by 10% from 2024 to 2025, they still make up 18% of all traffic deaths.

Because days will become even shorter when daylight saving time ends on Nov. 1, now is a critical time to encourage drivers and pedestrians alike to be more cautious.

“People walking are already at greater risk when they are near traffic,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “But when you add low visibility at night, that risk increases. Drivers and pedestrians alike need to stay alert, visible and focused.”

How TxDOT is helping

To help encourage everyone to drive like a Texan, TxDOT is asking drivers to Be Safe. Drive Smart. and watch out for pedestrians. Throughout October and November, TxDOT will be deploying street teams of walking billboards displaying pedestrian safety tips. These teams will go across the state focusing on places where motorists and pedestrians share the road.

TxDOT encourages Texans to follow these safety tips

For drivers:

Stay alert. Scan for pedestrians everywhere, at all times.

Stop and yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.

Yield the right of way to pedestrians when turning.

Pay attention. Put your phone away before you begin driving.

Be cautious when passing stopped vehicles. They can block your view of pedestrians.

Follow posted speed limits and drive to conditions.

Be especially careful if you drive an SUV or pickup truck. They have large blind spots that can make it hard to see pedestrians.

For pedestrians:

Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Don’t assume traffic will stop for you.

Follow all traffic and crosswalk signals. Look left, right, then left again before crossing the street.

When walking, put away your phone or earbuds that take your attention off the road.

Stay visible. Wear reflective materials or use a flashlight when it’s dark.



Be Safe. Drive Smart. is an important part of TxDOT’s Drive like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe. initiative. Drive like a Texan is about embracing the pride, camaraderie, and responsibility of being a Texan on the road. By making thoughtful choices, we can all help keep each other safe. Learn more at DriveLikeATexan.com.