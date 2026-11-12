Brownsville Achieves Blue Zones Readiness

The City of Brownsville has achieved Blue Zones readiness after earning an overall assessment score of 4.53 out of 5, meeting the threshold for the Blue Zones Full Transformation readiness category. Image courtesy of The City of Brownsville

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The City of Brownsville has achieved Blue Zones readiness after earning an overall assessment score of 4.53 out of 5, meeting the threshold for the Blue Zones Full Transformation readiness category.

The assessment evaluated Brownsville’s leadership commitment, community support, implementation and funding feasibility, and readiness across local policies, places and people. The results identify opportunities to build on existing health and wellness initiatives through stronger partnerships and coordinated community efforts.

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen Jr.

During the assessment, 43 local organizations were engaged, representing schools, health care, government, businesses, food systems, faith-based organizations, and community groups. Participation also included more than 194 attendees at a community keynote event, more than 51 community leaders in collaborative discussions, and approximately 62 participants in focus groups and in-depth interviews.

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“Brownsville has made important investments in the health and well-being of our residents, and this assessment confirms that we have a strong foundation to build upon,” said Mayor John Cowen Jr., City of Brownsville. “Our work through initiatives such as the Bloomberg-Harvard Community Initiative demonstrates our commitment to improving quality of life. We will continue working with our community partners to evaluate opportunities that support healthier lifestyles and create lasting benefits for residents.”

“This effort is about building on the work already happening throughout Brownsville,” said Alan Guard, ICMA-Cm, CGFO, Brownsville City Manager. “By bringing together local government, schools, health care providers, businesses and community organizations, we can identify opportunities to coordinate resources, strengthen partnerships and focus on measurable improvements in the health and well-being of our residents.”

Alan Guard, ICMA-CM, CGFO, Brownsville City Manager

The City’s current health and wellness efforts include Tu Salud ¡Sí Cuenta!, a partnership with UTHealth Houston School of Public Health that provides free health coaching, exercise classes and diabetes prevention resources. The City Commission extended the program through Sept. 30, 2027, with funding of up to $60,000. The program has reported a nearly 11% decrease in local diabetes rates.

The City also partners with UTHealth on The Challenge-RGV, a three-month healthy weight-loss and lifestyle program that has completed more than 15 seasons in Cameron County. The next Challenge cycle is set to launch on January 12, 2027, at the CMD/CVB Complex in downtown Brownsville at 10 a.m.

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Through the Parks and Public Health Initiative, the City, Bloomberg Philanthropies and Harvard University are working to understand how parks, trails and outdoor spaces can support public health and help prevent chronic disease. The multi-year initiative is in its implementation phase, using data to connect residents with recreation, walkability and outdoor physical activity.

Brownsville is also one of four communities nationwide selected for the Greater Health for America Pilot, a federal initiative focused on children’s nutrition, chronic disease prevention and healthy food awareness through neighborhood-level data.

Other community efforts include the Brownsville Wellness Coalition and Farmer’s Market, which promotes access to fresh, locally grown produce and nutrition education. The market operates Saturdays at Linear Park and the Brownsville Public Market Cannery and offers pesticide-free produce and The Happy Kitchen/La Cocina® cooking and nutrition classes.

The recently held One City Summit, organized in partnership with the Brownsville Independent School District, hosted local health care providers, brought together community leaders to align health and wellness priorities across schools, neighborhoods and workplaces. Participating health care partners included Valley Baptist Medical Center Brownsville, Valley Regional Medical Center, Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley and DHR Brownsville.

The Blue Zones assessment identified seven opportunity areas for potential collaboration: civic and faith-based organizations, schools, worksites, restaurants, grocery stores, the built environment and food systems. Potential strategies include expanding school and workplace wellness programs, improving access to healthy and affordable food, strengthening community partnerships, and supporting safer, more connected streets, sidewalks, parks and trails.

The assessment outlines a potential process that would begin with a 12-month Foundation and Planning phase, followed by a four-year Transformation phase. Achieving readiness does not mean the City has committed to launching a full Blue Zones Project. The City will evaluate the potential scope, partnerships, funding requirements and implementation options before determining whether to move forward.

Learn more at: https://www.bluezones.com/ignite-brownsville/.

Information source: The City of Brownsville