U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement applauding the Senate passage of his bipartisan Route 66 National Historic Trail Designation Act. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement applauding the Senate passage of his bipartisan Route 66 National Historic Trail Designation Act. This bill designates approximately 2,400 miles of historic U.S. Route 66, from Chicago, Illinois, to Santa Monica, California, as a National Historic Trail under the National Trails System Act. This bill will also help preserve the history of Route 66 while ensuring that new and existing energy and infrastructure projects along the route are not impeded.

Sen. Cruz said, “For 100 years, Route 66 has been an iconic part of American history, connecting communities and facilitating commerce across eight states from the Midwest to the West Coast. In Texas, Route 66 helped transform the Panhandle, supporting small businesses like family-owned restaurants and gas stations that served travelers along the route. Designating Route 66 as a National Historic Trail will help recognize its legacy while supporting tourism and economic opportunities in communities along the historic route. I’m grateful to my colleagues in the Senate for passing my legislation, and I urge my colleagues in the House to advance it to President Trump’s desk.”

U.S. Sens. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) are cosponsors of this legislation.

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Click here to read more about the bill.

BACKGROUND:

Established in 1926, Route 66 was part of the first federal highway system and played a critical role in 20th-century American history, including during the Dust Bowl migration and World War II. It remains an enduring symbol of American automobile travel. This year marks Route 66’s centennial. The bill amends the National Trails System Act to designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail. Route 66 runs through Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California.

Designating Route 66 as a National Historic Trail will help preserve its history, increase public interest in the highway, and encourage restoration projects. The bill includes protections for landowners, energy production, and infrastructure projects.

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The Route 66 National Historic Trail Designation Act:

Prohibits the use of eminent domain for the trail designation and restricts federal land acquisition while preserving existing federal, state, and local authority over rights-of-way.

Prohibits the creation of buffer zones regulating activities on land adjacent to Route 66 as a result of the designation.

Protects energy development, production, transportation, and transmission from restrictions resulting from the designation of Route 66 as a National Historic Trail.