Texas DPS Receives Leadership in Police Aviation Award for Fifth Time

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is proud to announce that its Aircraft Operations Division (AOD) has received the 2026 Leadership in Police Aviation Award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). The award was presented during the IACP Annual Awards Banquet in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday.

“This recognition is an extraordinary achievement for AOD and a testament to the talent, professionalism and relentless dedication of the men and women who make this program exceptional,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “To earn this distinction for the second consecutive year—and for the fifth time overall—is a remarkable accomplishment that speaks to the caliber of our aviation professionals and the standard they set every day. DPS aviation is among the very best in the world, and our pilots, air crews, mechanics and support personnel continue to push the boundaries of excellence, innovation and service. We could not be prouder of this team and the example they set for aviation programs across the country and around the globe.”

Selected from more than 35,000 agencies in over 170 countries, DPS was recognized for its outstanding leadership and innovation in both manned and unmanned law enforcement operations. This marks the fifth time DPS has received this distinguished honor—also in 2011, 2019, 2021 and 2025 — further cementing the division’s reputation as a global leader in police aviation.

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“I’m incredibly proud of this safety-minded aviation team,” said Chief Pilot Stacy Holland. “Our pilots and air crews face challenging conditions every day, but they don’t do it alone. Our aircraft mechanics, inspectors and support staff work behind the scenes to ensure every aircraft is safe and mission-ready. This award reflects the dedication of the entire DPS Aircraft Operations Division.”

From Sept. 2025 through Sept. 2026, AOD recorded some remarkable achievements, including:

13,130 flight hours across 6,345 flights

across 9,237 agency assists , including 920 U.S. Border Patrol assists

, including 2,652 suspects located

132 victims located

116 stolen vehicles recovered

AOD exemplifies the department’s core values of integrity, excellence, accountability and teamwork, maintaining a long-standing tradition of innovation and operational excellence. They have established industry best practices in training, maintenance and interagency collaboration — enhancing the effectiveness of law enforcement efforts across Texas and serving as a model for agencies worldwide.

About AOD

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AOD is one of the largest airborne law enforcement units in the country, consisting of 13 duty stations, 30 aircraft with state-of-the-art technology and more than 120 personnel. DPS’ AOD is composed of 55 police pilots and 35 Tactical Flight Officers (TFOs). Additionally, AOD is responsible for licensing, training and regulating all 395 of the Department’s UAS Remote Pilot in Command (RPIC) program. The department owns over 400 UAS systems (drones) that are used in a variety of missions like border security, Capitol security, traffic accident reconstruction and crime scene investigation, along with many other missions.