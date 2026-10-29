Hidalgo County 2026 Consolidated Tax Bills have Been Mailed

Hidalgo County Tax Assessor & Collector Pablo (Paul) Villarreal Jr. announced on Wednesday that the 2026 consolidated tax statements have been mailed. Image for illustration purposes

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EDINBURG, Texas – Hidalgo County Tax Assessor & Collector Pablo (Paul) Villarreal Jr. announced on Wednesday that the 2026 consolidated tax statements have been mailed. The new statements are light blue in color and include taxes for the entities listed below:

If you own property in Hidalgo County and have not received your statement, you can print a statement from theHidalgo County website: www.hidalgocountytax.org or call the Edinburg Main Office for a balance. Business hours are from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:

You can pay your 202 Taxes online at: www.hidalgocountytax.org with Credit/ Debit Card or E-Check. You can also pay with Cash or Check at all Lone Star National Bank locations within Hidalgo County. However, your original light blue statement or online statement is required when paying at the bank.

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For more information, please visit the Hidalgo County website: www.hidalgocountytax.org or call the Edinburg Main Office at (956) 318-2157.

See the documents blow for more information: