South Texas College Architecture, Engineering, Design Technology (AEDT) Associate Professor Laura Salas said earning the college’s Distinguished Teaching and Learning Award (DTLA) has become her full-circle moment, reflecting years of refining certifications that give students an advantage before they even enter the workforce. STC image

Texas Border Business

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By Joey Gomez

McALLEN, Texas – South Texas College Architecture, Engineering, Design and Technology (AEDT) Associate Professor Laura Salas has spent more than two decades helping students build careers.

Now, her commitment to preparing them for success has earned her one of STC’s highest faculty honors.

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Salas recently received the college’s Distinguished Teaching and Learning Award (DTLA), which recognizes faculty members who have developed exemplary teaching techniques, practices or activities to enhance student learning. Recipients are nominated by their peers and then selected through a competitive review process.

For Salas, the recognition reflects years of refining an idea that gives students an advantage before they even enter the workforce.

“I have a passion for teaching. I have a passion for my students,” she said. “I want them to do well. I want them to succeed and see the opportunities that are available for them beyond my classroom.”

Since 2024, Salas has led the implementation of the Autodesk AutoCAD User Certification into AEDT’s introductory computer-aided drafting course, allowing students to earn an industry-recognized credential directly from the software developer while completing their first semester at the college.

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AutoCAD is one of the industry’s leading computer-aided drafting programs used by architects, engineers and designers to create everything from building plans and civil engineering drawings, to 3D models that can be produced through 3D printing.

Salas said she worked alongside fellow faculty members to redesign course curriculum, embed certification objectives into classroom instruction and ensure students developed both practical drafting skills as well as the knowledge needed to pass the certification exam.

She said she even took the recertification exam herself before launching the initiative to ensure the curriculum reflected the latest software updates and industry expectations. An effort that paid off, she said.

“This field is very competitive, but this gives them an extra notch on their resume,” Salas said. “We are helping them be even more competitive and more marketable to employers when they enter the workforce.”

After spending more than two and a half years refining instruction and making adjustments based on student performance, Salas said her most recent class achieved a 100% certification pass rate.

With more than 15 years of professional industry experience before joining STC, and then 26 years of teaching at the college, Salas said her teaching philosophy has always centered on preparing students for careers beyond the classroom.

For Salas, this means challenging students with creative projects designed to spark curiosity while building the technical skills employers seek.

“The more certifications our students can walk out with directly from the software developers, the more they can build their resume and have an edge when applying for a job,” she said.

Now looking ahead, Salas said the AEDT program is already expanding certification opportunities by developing Autodesk Revit as well as Adobe software certifications in the near future.

Receiving the DTLA award has become her full-circle moment at the college, she said.

“It makes me feel like I am still passionate about what I do,” Salas said. “More than anything, I want students to leave here with the confidence that they can do it. When they realize they started with zero experience and earned that certification, that’s something they can carry with them for the rest of their careers.”

Information source: STC