Representatives of the City of Pharr Public Safety Communications, I.T., Pharr Connect, Office of Strategic Excellence and Human Resources Departments. Image courtesy of The City of Pharr

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





PHARR, Texas – The City of Pharr has received two prestigious recognitions from the Texas Municipal League (TML), including a 2026 Municipal Excellence Award for Public Safety and the TML Risk Pool Partnership Award.

During the 2026 TML Annual Conference and Exhibition in San Antonio, the City was named the winner of the Municipal Excellence Award in the Public Safety category for cities with populations over 25,000. The award recognized Pharr’s Video to 911 initiative, which allows emergency callers to securely share live video with dispatchers, providing real-time information that helps first responders assess situations, coordinate responses, and improve safety.

Check out the video below from the City of Pharr:

- Advertisement -







The City also received the TML Risk Pool Partnership Award, recognizing its ongoing commitment to risk management, employee development, and collaboration with the TML Risk Pool.

Additionally, two other City initiatives were selected as finalists for the 2026 Municipal Excellence Awards: the PharrConnect Digital Literacy Program in the Management Innovations category, which provides free bilingual technology classes and digital resources to residents, and the P.H.A.R.R. Academy Program in the Public Safety category, a hands-on training program that prepares City employees to better understand and coordinate emergency response operations.

Pictured L-R: TML Intergovernmental Risk Pool Representatives Assistant Director Jeffrey Snyder and Safety and Loss Control Consultant Johnny Vera; and City of Pharr Human Resources Director Laura Parra and HR Specialist Magaly De Leon Saldana. Image courtesy of The City of Pharr

These recognitions highlight the City’s continued efforts to strengthen public safety, expand opportunities for residents, and improve municipal services through innovation, collaboration, and community-focused programs.



The Texas Municipal League represents more than 1,170 Texas cities and provides advocacy, education, and resources to support effective municipal government.

City of Pharr Public Safety Communications Department. Image courtesy of The City of Pharr