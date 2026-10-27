STC Mid-Valley Campus Hosts Trick or Treat Fest, Oct. 29th

South Texas College’s (STC) Mid-Valley Campus welcomes students, families and community members to its first-ever Trick or Treat Fest, offering a fun, family friendly evening filled with Halloween treats, activities and opportunities to learn more about STC. STC image

Texas Border Business

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By Veronica Salinas

WESLACO, Texas – South Texas College’s (STC) Mid-Valley Campus welcomes students, families and community members to its first-ever Trick or Treat Fest, offering a fun, family friendly evening filled with Halloween treats, activities and opportunities to learn more about STC.

The event invites visitors to walk the Mid-Valley Campus and visit booths hosted by STC faculty, staff departments and college services. Representatives will distribute Halloween treats while sharing information about their programs and services.

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The event is designed to bring the STC community and surrounding areas together while highlighting the college as a welcoming and caring campus.

Rainlily Elizondo, History faculty member and co-organizer said the event also provides an opportunity for STC to connect with prospective students and families in a relaxed setting.

“Being a ‘Caring Campus’ means finding meaningful ways to connect with the people we serve and making sure they feel welcome when they come through our doors,” she said. “Trick or Treat Fest allows us to do that in a very natural way. Families can enjoy an evening together, students can connect with faculty and staff outside of the classroom and community members, who may be considering college, can learn about STC without feeling like they are walking into a formal recruitment event.”

Mid-Valley Campus Administrator Daniel Montez said the event reflects STC’s commitment to creating meaningful connections with the community while promoting educational opportunities.

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“The Trick or Treat Fest is truly an event for our community,” he said. “As we work to fulfill our mission as a Caring Campus, we want to create opportunities where our students, their families and community members can come together, enjoy themselves and feel connected to STC. Inviting the community onto our campus allows us to build those relationships in a welcoming and family-friendly atmosphere.”

The event is open to current STC students, their families and community members and will take place on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes and enjoy an evening of treats, activities and community connections.