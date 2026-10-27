STC Set to Host Annual Workforce Summit Nov. 19th

South Texas College, a national leader in workforce training, innovation and apprenticeships, will be bringing regional and statewide leaders together for its annual Workforce Summit on Nov. 19. STC image

Texas Border Business

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By Amanda Sotelo

McALLEN, Texas – South Texas College, a national leader in workforce training, innovation and apprenticeships, will be bringing regional and statewide leaders together for its annual Workforce Summit.

The summit, to be hosted at the college’s Pecan Campus on Nov. 19, will include discussions and updates on workforce programs, partnerships and STC’s regional economic impact.

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“The annual South Texas College Workforce Summit brings together leaders in education, business, government, workforce training and economic development with the shared goal of building a stronger regional workforce by creating credentialed career pathways that lead to real, high-quality job opportunities for the people of the Rio Grande Valley,” said STC President Ricardo J. Solis, Ph.D.

This year’s Workforce Summit will welcome keynote speaker Wynn Rosser, Ph.D., commissioner of higher education for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) to deliver an address about bridging higher education with career pathways.

The summit will also feature speaker Kevin Peek, STC Economics professor, who will lead a discussion on innovative workforce programs and their impact on the RGV’s economic mobility and an employer/student apprenticeship panel.

The panel led by STC Dean for the Center for Advanced Training and Apprenticeships (CATA) Carlos Margo, Ph.D., will be made up of representatives from the construction, early childhood and nursing industries.

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STC currently has 16 registered apprenticeships through CATA that allow students to “earn while they learn” and receive a U.S. Department of Labor certification. Apprenticeship pathways include construction and trades, healthcare, technology, business and education.

It’s most recent nursing apprenticeship, registered through the U.S. Department of Labor, made history as the first in the nation.

“STC has long led the region in developing innovative pathways from noncredit to credit programs to assist learners without a high school diploma to earn their GED diploma and at the same time earn a workforce credential,” said STC Vice President and Provost of Academic Affairs and Workforce Innovation Anahid Petrosian, Ph.D. “The college’s goal is to ensure that the Rio Grande Valley remains competitive within a rapidly evolving Texas economy.”

To learn more about this year’s Workforce Summit or to register, visit southtexascolleged.edu/workforce-summit.