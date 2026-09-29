STC Awarded Highest Distinction for Veteran Education

South Texas College has earned “Gold” status by the Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Award (VEERA) from the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC), the highest distinction available through the statewide program. TVC has established VEERA to recognize public colleges and universities that demonstrate excellence in education and services for veterans and military-connected students. STC image

Texas Border Business

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By Joey Gomez

McALLEN, Texas – South Texas College has been awarded a “Gold” Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Award (VEERA) from the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC), the highest distinction available by the statewide program, for its commitment to veterans and their families.

TVC has established VEERA to recognize public colleges and universities that demonstrate excellence in education and services for veterans and military-connected students. Institutions receive gold, silver or bronze designations based on the level of support they provide.

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After 11 years in the United States Army, STC Culinary Arts student Roel Vasquez returned home determined to begin a new chapter, use the benefits he had earned and show his children that it never too late to pursue a college degree.

At 41, the medically retired veteran enrolled in the Culinary program, where support from the college’s Veterans and Military Services staff helped ease his transition from military service to the classroom.

“It was a very easy transition as far as getting all my paperwork together,” Vasquez said. “I wanted to utilize my GI Bill, learn how to cook better for my family and show my kids that, at 41, you can still go back and get a degree.”

STC currently serves more than 850 veterans using education benefits across its campuses. The college’s Office of Student Veterans Affairs also supports active-duty service members, reservists, spouses and dependents through educational guidance, advocacy and assistance accessing state and federal benefits.

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Javier Castaneda, STC veterans certifying official, said the gold recognition reflects work taking place throughout the college and among community partners.

After 11 years in the United States Army, STC Culinary Arts student Roel Vasquez returned home determined to begin a new chapter, use the benefits he had earned and show his children that it never too late to pursue a college degree. STC image

“This award reflects a lot of the work going on behind the scenes to serve out military-affiliated students,” Castaneda said. “We have veterans, active-duty service members and military families, and the work that goes into serving them requires coordination across the college and partnerships with community organizations.”

To earn “Gold” status, institutions must meet at least 12 criteria, including providing a centralized location where student veterans can meet, receive assistance and access information. Criteria also includes employing veterans who can serve as points of contact, participating in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs work-study program, establishing veteran-focused admissions and enrollment policies and training employees on issues affecting military-connected students.

STC Veteran Recruitment and Engagement Coordinator Javier Guajardo said the award serves as a benchmark for the level of service STC strives to provide every year.

“Having an office designated especially for education benefits helps bridge that transition at any point in a veteran’s life,” Guajardo said. “Some may be a few years out of the service and have not decided to take that step, but we are always here to make that transition smoother.”

STC continues to expand that support through initiatives including its annual Veterans Resource Fair, which will return in November following the success of its inaugural event.

Vasquez now hopes to support other veterans through the college’s veterans affairs work-study program while continuing his culinary education.

“What good is information if we don’t pass it on,” he said. “It’s never too late to try. Use the benefits you have earned, connect with other veterans and keep moving forward.”

TVC will formally present the award to STC in the coming months.

For more information on veterans’ services at STC, visit southtexascollege.edu/veterans/.