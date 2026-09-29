Edinburg Cultural Arts Calling for Performers for Los Muertos Bailan

The City of Edinburg Cultural Arts Department is inviting local performers, schools, dance studios, and cultural groups to participate in the 2026 Los Muertos Bailan Festival on Saturday, October 24. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







EDINBURG, Texas – The City of Edinburg Cultural Arts Department is inviting local performers, schools, dance studios, and cultural groups to participate in the 2026 Los Muertos Bailan Festival on Saturday, October 24.

Los Muertos Bailan is Edinburg’s annual Día de los Muertos celebration, bringing the community together for an evening of live entertainment, cultural traditions, art, and remembrance. This year, selected groups will have the opportunity to showcase their talents as part of the festival’s performance lineup.

The City is seeking Mariachi ensembles, Folklórico groups, dance teams, cultural performers, and other performing arts groups interested in participating. Performance opportunities will be scheduled throughout the evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Groups may also indicate their interest in participating in the traditional Día de los Muertos procession.

- Advertisement -



This year’s celebration will also mark a special milestone for the community as the Texas Commission on the Arts formally presents the City of Edinburg with its state designation as an official Arts District.

Event Details ● Date: Saturday, October 24 ● Performance Time Slots: 6 – 10 p.m. ● Location: Edinburg Arts District / ACE Center, 315 W. McIntyre St., Edinburg

Schools, studios, and performance groups interested in participating are encouraged to register at edinburgarts.com/losmuertosbailan. Performance opportunities are limited and will be scheduled as the festival program is finalized.

Courtesy image