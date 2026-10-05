Silly Dillys Wins $30,000 at RISE Up Harlingen Business Pitch Competition

Winners of the third annual RISE Up Harlingen Business Pitch Competition display their awards following the competition. Silly Dillys won first place and $30,000; Chemsol Services, Inc. received second place and $20,000; and The Grove earned third place and $15,000. Courtesy photo.

Texas Border Business

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Texas Border Business

HARLINGEN, Texas — Silly Dillys captured first place and a $30,000 award at the third annual RISE Up Harlingen Business Pitch Competition, leading a group of local entrepreneurs receiving financial support to develop and expand their businesses.

Chemsol Services, Inc. finished second and received $20,000, while The Grove took third place and a $15,000 award, according to the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation.

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The three awards accounted for $65,000 in the competition’s principal grant funding. For the first time in the program’s three-year history, the other entrepreneurs who competed also received funding, with each receiving $1,000 to help advance their businesses, HEDC said.

The competition was organized by the ⁠Harlingen Economic Development Corporation in partnership with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Center. The program is designed for early-stage startups and expanding businesses that establish or maintain operations in Harlingen.

Orlando Campos, chief executive officer of the Harlingen EDC, described the program earlier this year as a way to help entrepreneurs move their ideas toward operating businesses.

“Through this competition, we’re seeing ideas move from concept to company, while also building a stronger, more dynamic innovation ecosystem in Harlingen,” Campos said when HEDC announced the 2026 competition in June.

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Campos leads the Harlingen EDC, which works with public- and private-sector partners to support business development, investment and job creation in the city. The organization also assists businesses with site selection, relocation, incentives and expansion.

The competition culminated in the AdvanceUp Accelerator, a multi-week business development program facilitated by UTRGV’s Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Center. Participants received mentorship, resources, and networking opportunities as they prepared their presentations. The 2026 program began July 20 and continued weekly through Sept. 28, with completion required to participate in the final pitch competition.

Harlingen EDC initially selected 10 entrepreneurs for the 2026 cohort: Denver Hance of Chemsol Services, Inc.; Isaac Martinez of Kismet Caskets; Jonathan Collins of RIMedy; Kasey Braun of Educational Supply Store; Mathew Rodriguez of Silly Dillys; Maria Candil of The Grove; Rafael Salazar of Pizza Pantry; Rick Lucio of D&D Tabletop Cafe; Roy Ballesteros of Audwin Mechanicals; and Sophiah Rodriguez of Keto Mini Donuts.

Chemsol Services, the second-place recipient, is an established Harlingen company that says it has provided environmental solutions since 1999. Its services include chemical and solvent distribution and the packaging, transportation, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste.

Bert Ogden Rio Grande Valley and COSTEP Rio South Texas Region sponsored the 2026 competition. HEDC also credited the judges, UTRGV Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Center, participating vendors, and Happily Ever Captured Photo Booth & Studio for supporting the event.

The RISE Up competition is part of Harlingen EDC’s small-business and entrepreneurship strategy. The agency says it connects startups with business resources and has partnered with UTRGV to provide additional assistance, including services available through the Small Business Development Center.