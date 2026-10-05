CBP Officers Seize over $628K in Cocaine at Laredo Port of Entry

CBP officers found 18 packages containing 47.06 pounds of cocaine in the vehicle. USCBP image

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized cocaine that totaled more than $628,000.

“This seizure demonstrates the dedication and vigilance of our officers at the Laredo Port of Entry,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “U.S. Customs and Border Protection remain committed to safeguarding our communities by preventing dangerous narcotics from entering the country.”

The seizure occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 35-year-old female Mexican citizen driver – accompanied by a 30-year-old male U.S. citizen passenger – of a 2017 Nissan Rogue for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 18 packages containing 47.06 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle.

- Advertisement -





The narcotics have a street value of $628,458.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were arrested; Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.