Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Association Endorses Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Association announced today it is endorsing Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz for re-election, citing her longtime commitment to law enforcement. Image for illustration purposes.

Texas Border Business

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EDINBURG, Texas – Citing her strong track record on public safety, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Association is backing Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz for re-election. De La Cruz’s legislative efforts include co-sponsoring the Thin Blue Line Act, co-leading the Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act to penalize suspects who flee authorities, and authoring a bipartisan law aimed at cutting off funding for fentanyl traffickers.

“The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Association is proud to announce its endorsement of Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz,” the Association said in a statement. “Thank you, Congresswoman De La Cruz, for taking the time to meet with members of our Association, listen to our concerns, and discuss the issues affecting law enforcement officers, their families, and the communities we serve. We appreciate the opportunity for an open and meaningful conversation and for our members to have their voices heard. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Association proudly endorses Monica De La Cruz for Congress.”

“I am honored to have the support of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Association. These deputies leave home every morning so the rest of us can raise our kids in peace, and they know the law only works when it applies to everyone,” said De La Cruz. “I’ve carried that same principle to Washington, taking on corruption in both parties because no politician is above the law. Protecting our families means keeping predators away from our children and making every neighborhood safe. Our brave men and women in uniform will always have a partner in me in that fight. May God bless them and all of South Texas.”

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Congresswoman De La Cruz represents Texas’s 15th Congressional District, which includes much of Hidalgo County.

Information source: Monica De La Cuz Campaign

