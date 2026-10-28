Rio Grande Valley Utility Conference Opens in McAllen with 436 Registrants and 77 Exhibitors

Mark Vega. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — DAY ONE: The third annual Rio Grande Valley Utility Conference opened Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the McAllen Convention Center, bringing together water and wastewater professionals, engineers, government officials and industry exhibitors for three days of education and networking.

Hosted by McAllen Public Utility, the conference began with 436 registrants and 77 exhibitors. Organizers reported that exhibitor space was sold out, reflecting participation from companies providing products and services to the utility industry.

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The opening ceremony, scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. in the convention center ballroom, featured McAllen Public Utility General Manager Marco A. Vega, P.E., Mayor Javier Villalobos, and keynote speaker Col. Michael E. Fossum, a retired U.S. Air Force Reserve officer and former NASA astronaut.

Vega opened the program, which focused on professional development, industry cooperation, and the challenges facing water and wastewater utilities.

In an earlier statement announcing the conference, Vega explained its purpose.

“Hosting the third annual RGV Utility Conference gives us the opportunity to bring together professionals who share a common commitment to providing safe, reliable and efficient utility services,” Vega said.

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Mayor Villalobos followed with welcome remarks on behalf of the City of McAllen, which is hosting the regional gathering.

The keynote presentation featured Fossum, a McAllen native whose career included three NASA space missions and command of the International Space Station.

Fossum spent 194 days in space and completed seven spacewalks before retiring from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in 2017.

He currently serves as vice president of Texas A&M University, chief operating officer of its Galveston campus and superintendent of the Texas A&M Maritime Academy.

His participation brought a perspective on leadership, teamwork, and problem-solving developed through military service, engineering, and space exploration.

McAllen City Manager Ike Tawil also addressed attendees, congratulating Vega on organizing the conference and recognizing utility operators’ contributions.

Tawil encouraged participants to visit exhibitors and learn about products and technologies available to their industry.

He also highlighted Thursday’s awards luncheon, scheduled for noon, explaining that the gathering would recognize utility operators and their work.

The conference program includes educational presentations, technical discussions, vendor exhibits, and opportunities for professional development credit.

Water and wastewater management, infrastructure needs and developments in utility operations are among the subjects scheduled for discussion.

Professional engineers may earn professional development hours, while continuing education units have been requested through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

A TCEQ-approved resiliency class is also planned following the conference.

Last year’s gathering attracted 433 participants, compared with 436 registrants reported for this year’s event.

Activities continue Thursday and Friday at the McAllen Convention Center, with additional educational sessions, exhibitor interactions, and opportunities for regional utility professionals to exchange information.