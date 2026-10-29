Former NASA Astronaut Brings Lessons from Space to Rio Grande Valley Utility Conference

Col. Michael E. Fossum, a retired U.S. Air Force Reserve officer, former NASA astronaut, and McAllen native who commanded the International Space Station. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — The third annual Rio Grande Valley Utility Conference opened Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the McAllen Convention Center, bringing together utility professionals, engineers and industry representatives for three days of education, technical discussions and networking.

Hosted by McAllen Public Utility, the conference focuses on water and wastewater management, infrastructure, professional development, and technologies used by utility providers.

- Advertisement -







At center, former NASA astronaut Col. Michael E. Fossum joins McAllen City Manager Ike Tawil, Mayor Javier Villalobos, Ernest R. Williams, Vice Chairman, and McAllen Public Utility General Manager Marco A. Vega, P.E., during the third annual Rio Grande Valley Utility Conference at the McAllen Convention Center on October 28, 2026. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business.

McAllen Public Utility General Manager Marco A. Vega, P.E., said the gathering gives professionals opportunities to exchange knowledge and strengthen their commitment to essential services.

“Hosting the third annual RGV Utility Conference gives us the opportunity to bring together professionals who share a common commitment to providing safe, reliable, and efficient utility services,” Vega said in the conference announcement.

Last year’s conference attracted 433 attendees.

McAllen City Manager Ike Tawil welcomed participants, congratulated Vega for organizing the event and encouraged attendees to visit exhibitors.

- Advertisement -





Tawil emphasized the importance of utility operators and announced an awards luncheon scheduled for Thursday at noon to recognize their contributions.

The opening day’s keynote speaker was Col. Michael E. Fossum, a retired U.S. Air Force Reserve officer, former NASA astronaut and McAllen native who commanded the International Space Station.

Fossum recalled watching the first moon landing as an 11-year-old growing up in McAllen and developing an ambition to travel into space.

Despite repeated rejections during the astronaut selection process, he continued pursuing that goal while building careers in engineering, military aviation, and NASA.

Fossum eventually completed three space missions, spending 194 days in space and performing seven spacewalks.

His presentation included photographs and video from his missions, along with explanations of spacecraft operations and life aboard the International Space Station.

Addressing an audience of utility professionals, Fossum focused on water conservation and recycling aboard the station.

He explained how astronauts recover moisture from the atmosphere and process wastewater, including urine, to produce drinking water.

“You cannot throw away that water,” Fossum told attendees, describing the importance of conserving resources in space.

He connected those operations to the responsibilities of utility professionals who maintain water systems serving communities on Earth.

“Water’s precious, you’ve gotta reclaim it as much as you can,” he said.

Fossum also discussed the importance of reliable water systems for future missions to Mars, where replacement equipment and supplies would not be readily available.

He concluded by encouraging participants to pursue their goals, learn from setbacks, and recognize the value of their work.

The conference continues through Friday with educational sessions, vendor exhibits, and professional development opportunities.

See related stories: