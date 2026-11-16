Twenty-one locally elected officials from seven Rio Grande Valley cities have endorsed a proposed public education and workforce endowment intended to provide additional funding for Texas public schools, with an emphasis on career and technical education. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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HIDALGO, Texas — Twenty-one locally elected officials from seven Rio Grande Valley cities have endorsed a proposed public education and workforce endowment intended to provide additional funding for Texas public schools, with an emphasis on career and technical education.

Raise Your Hand Texas announced the regional support November 12, 2026, joining faith, business and civic leaders in urging state lawmakers to consider a new funding source for education and workforce development.

The organization said the proposed endowment would help schools expand career and technical education programs, commonly known as CTE, while preparing students for changing workforce demands.

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If approved by the Texas Legislature, the endowment would represent the first new funding stream for Texas public education in 20 years, according to Raise Your Hand Texas.

The proposal comes as Texas prepares for a transition in state leadership and renewed discussions about education funding.

Supporters are calling for lawmakers to consider using resources from the state’s Economic Stabilization Fund, commonly called the Rainy Day Fund, to establish the endowment.

According to Raise Your Hand Texas, the Rainy Day Fund reached its statutory cap in 2026 for the first time. The organization considers the fund a potential source for an initial investment in public education and workforce preparation.

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The proposed endowment would create an additional funding mechanism rather than relying exclusively on existing education appropriations.

Career and technical education programs provide students with opportunities to develop occupational skills and prepare for employment in fields requiring specialized training. The proposal places these programs at the center of its workforce development objectives.

The endorsement by 21 elected officials reflects support from municipal leaders across seven Rio Grande Valley communities. The announcement did not identify the individual officials or specify the cities they represent.

Raise Your Hand Texas also cited statewide polling showing support for career and technical education and investment in public schools. However, the information released did not include polling percentages, sample sizes or survey methodology.

The organization said the coming months will provide an opportunity for state leaders to consider how additional education investments could support students and Texas employers.

Any proposed endowment would require legislative action before it could become an established funding source.

The announcement did not specify the proposed endowment’s initial funding amount, annual distribution formula or allocation among school districts.

For now, the regional endorsements represent an appeal to state lawmakers to consider a long-term funding approach connecting public education with workforce preparation.

Locally elected officials from the Valley who endorse the public education and workforce endowment include:

John Cowen, Mayor, City of Brownsville Nurith Galonsky, City Commissioner At Large, City of Brownsville Omar Ochoa, Mayor, City of Edinburg Sergio Coronado, Mayor, City of Hidalgo Victor Haddad, Mayor Pro-Tem and Former McAllen City Commissioner, City of McAllen Tony Aguirre, City Commissioner, District 1, City of McAllen Ambrosio Hernandez, Mayor, City of Pharr Michael Pacheco, Commissioner, Place 1, City of Pharr Robert Carillo, Commissioner, Place 2, City of Pharr Ramiro Caballero, Commissioner, Place 3, City of Pharr Daniel Chavez, City Commissioner, Place 4, City of Pharr Ricardo Medina, City Commissioner, Place 5, City of Pharr Itza Flores, Commissioner, Place 6, City of Pharr Gilbert Gonzales, Mayor, City of Raymondville Adrian Gonzalez, Mayor, City of Weslaco Pete Garcia, Mayor Pro-Tem, City of Weslaco Israel Gonzalez, Commissioner At-Large, City of Weslaco Josh Pedraza, City Commissioner, District 1, City of Weslaco Letty Lopez, City Commissioner District 2, City of Weslaco Jose Rodriguez, City Commissioner District 3, City of Weslaco Adrian Farias, City Commissioner District 4, City of Weslaco

They are joined by nearly 1,300 additional leaders across Texas who have already endorsed the proposal, and a recent statewide survey of Texas voters found overwhelming support for this new investment.

The Raise Your Hand Texas voter survey found:

Strong support for future-proofing the workforce: 86% of Texas voters agree we must equip the next generation with the high-tech skills and industry certifications that AI can’t replace.

86% of Texas voters agree we must equip the next generation with the high-tech skills and industry certifications that AI can’t replace. Broad support for new, dedicated funding: 79% of Texans agree that establishing a dedicated public education and workforce endowment is a permanent promise to our children, giving them a quality education and prosperous future.

79% of Texans agree that establishing a dedicated public education and workforce endowment is a permanent promise to our children, giving them a quality education and prosperous future. Upgrading school resources and CTE capacity: 79% of Texans agree that a public education and workforce endowment would help schools confidently expand CTE capacity, upgrade vital training equipment, and offer competitive pay to attract top-tier industry professionals into the classroom.

79% of Texans agree that a public education and workforce endowment would help schools confidently expand CTE capacity, upgrade vital training equipment, and offer competitive pay to attract top-tier industry professionals into the classroom. Texas is well-positioned to invest in education and workforce: 77% of Texans agree that, given the state’s current financial strength, creating a workforce fund is a sound investment in Texas’s economic future.

A summary of the Raise Your Hand Texas poll and its methodology is available online.

At Valley View High School on Thursday, November 12, at 10 a.m., public education advocates and Valley View ISD leaders will explain why they endorse the public education and workforce endowment.

“Our students show what CTE programs can do for a family in the Rio Grande Valley,” said Dr. Monica Luna, Superintendent of Valley View ISD. “This year 83% of our seniors graduated with an industry certification, and many of them start a job or a college program already holding a credential. We built these programs by doing more with less. A public education and workforce endowment would let school districts like ours keep pace with industry, replace equipment before it falls behind, and recruit the instructors our students deserve. That investment stays in our communities.”

Valley View ISD shows the impact a focused investment in career and technical education can have on a district. The Texas Workforce Commission awarded the district a $311,323 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant to build a welding program at Valley View High School. The program served more than 150 students in its first year, exceeding its grant goal of serving 126 students, and students earned the AWS D1.1 Structural Steel Certification at no cost to them or their families.

A public education and workforce endowment could also help public schools expand other pathways such as a Medical Assistant program. Currently, Texas is facing a shortage of medical professionals.

“As a public school trustee and a healthcare executive, I see the acute need for expanded workforce training and opportunities in the Rio Grande Valley,” said Robby Haddad, Vice President and Counsel for Government Affairs & Policy at DHR Health. “Fortunately, the foundation of our future success and prosperity lies in our public schools. The proposed public education and workforce endowment is a welcome solution for the Valley and the state and would be a solid investment in our kids and our future.”