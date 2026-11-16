The McAllen Police Department has arrested Carlos Ivan Cavazos on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony. Image courtesy of MPD

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas (Nov. 16, 2026) — The McAllen Police Department has arrested McAllen Police arrest robbery suspecton a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony.

Officers responded at about 8:29 p.m. Nov. 8 to the 3400 block of Frontage Road (I-2) in McAllen. They determined that a motorist with vehicle trouble, after sustaining two flat tires, had pulled into a nearby parking lot. A man driving a black SUV approached the motorist and offered help. The motorist declined, and the man drove away.

- Advertisement -



A short time later, the motorist saw the same man inside the vehicle going through a purse. When confronted, the suspect pushed the victim against the vehicle and fled with personal property taken from inside, police said.

McAllen police investigators identified the suspect as Cavazos through surveillance camera images. A magistrate with the McAllen Municipal Court found probable cause and issued a warrant for robbery, a second-degree felony.

Investigators arrested Cavazos on Nov. 13 on the robbery charge. He was remanded to the Hidalgo County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this crime or similar crimes is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS (956-687-8477). Callers may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may qualify for a cash reward. Tips also may be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips smartphone app.

- Advertisement -





Information source: McAllen Police Department