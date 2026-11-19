From left, Soma Lubetzky, Abraham Haro, founder of Outlet De Haro LLC and recipient of the 2026 Texas Future Business Legend Award, and Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND Snacks and a Shark Tank investor, during the Texas Business Hall of Fame awards celebration on November 12, 2026. Courtesy photo.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — Abraham Haro, founder of Outlet De Haro LLC, has been named a 2026 recipient of the James and Kathleen Collins & Vantage Bank Texas Future Business Legend Award by the Texas Business Hall of Fame, recognizing his entrepreneurship and business development efforts.

Abraham Haro. Courtesy photo.

Attorney Iliana Villalobos, who shared information about Haro’s recognition with Texas Border Business, said he was the only recipient from the Rio Grande Valley among approximately 23 students recognized statewide.

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“He had to apply for the Texas Business Hall of Fame, and he received the ‘Future Texas Business Legend Award,’” Villalobos said.

“Abraham Haro’s recognition by the Texas Business Hall of Fame is a proud moment for the Rio Grande Valley. Through Outlet De Haro, he’s giving quality tools a second life and making them more affordable for the people who rely on them to earn a living,” said attorney Iliana Villalobos.

The Texas Business Hall of Fame announced Haro’s recognition in an August 11 social media post introducing its 2026 award recipients.

According to the organization, Haro founded Outlet De Haro LLC, a Texas-based company that provides affordable tools and equipment to contractors, small businesses, and skilled tradespeople.

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The company operates on a circular-economy model, recovering, repairing, and redistributing professional equipment that might otherwise be discarded.

This approach extends the useful life of tools and equipment while making essential products more accessible to working professionals, according to the Texas Business Hall of Fame.

Haro’s business serves customers who depend on reliable equipment for construction, maintenance, repairs, and other skilled trades.

The organization’s announcement described Haro as an entrepreneur whose work combines business development with practical solutions for customers seeking affordable professional tools.

The Texas Business Hall of Fame also shared information about the personal experiences that influenced his interest in entrepreneurship.

According to the organization, Haro was inspired by his father, a carpenter whose dedication to his trade helped shape his son’s work ethic.

That family influence contributed to Haro’s commitment to developing businesses that create opportunities and address practical challenges.

Beyond operating Outlet De Haro, Haro participates in business and professional organizations.

The Texas Business Hall of Fame identified his involvement with the Chamber of Commerce, Texas Workforce Commission, National Retail Federation, and 1 Million Cups.

These connections reflect his participation in business networks associated with entrepreneurship, workforce development, retail, and professional advancement.

The organization’s announcement also identified Haro with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, connecting his recognition to the university and its regional community.

Haro was among those recognized at the Texas Business Hall of Fame’s 2026 Awards Luncheon, scheduled in November 12 and sponsored by Bank of Texas.

The James and Kathleen Collins & Vantage Bank Texas Future Business Legend Award recognizes emerging entrepreneurs through the organization’s statewide recognition program.

For Haro, the award recognizes his work developing Outlet De Haro and its business model, which focuses on recovering usable equipment, extending product lifecycles, and serving customers in skilled trades.

His selection also places a Rio Grande Valley entrepreneur among the students recognized through the Texas Business Hall of Fame’s 2026 program.