Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza delivers his 2026 State of the City address, introducing “The Alamo Effect,” a vision of strategic investments, responsible financial management, economic growth, and community progress. Photo by Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

ALAMO, Texas — Mayor J.R. Garza delivered Alamo’s 2026 State of the City address with a central message that tied the city’s financial stability, infrastructure investments, public safety improvements, and economic development to one theme — “The Alamo Effect.”

Garza opened with an analogy about how small actions can produce extraordinary results.

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“One conversation can spark an idea. One idea can become an opportunity, and one decision can change the direction of a community,” he told the audience.

Check out the wallet below with more images of the State odyssey The City Address. All photos by Texas Border Business

Drawing from the scientific concept of the butterfly effect, Garza described how deliberate decisions and coordinated investments can produce lasting improvements throughout a community.

“We call it the Alamo Effect,” he said, describing the relationship between planning, collaboration, and long-term progress.

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Garza announced that Alamo holds approximately $73.8 million in total assets and has maintained balanced budgets for five consecutive years. He said the city’s property tax rate has remained stable during his administration.

“People can talk about doing something. People can imagine doing something, but nothing gets done without careful planning and execution,” Garza said.

A major announcement was Alamo’s adoption of its first comprehensive plan, which establishes a framework for future development, infrastructure priorities, and investment opportunities.

Garza also announced two incoming dining businesses, Little Caesars and IHOP.

Among the city’s largest achievements, Garza reported more than $35 million in grant-funded projects and loan forgiveness, including local matching funds. These resources support water infrastructure, drainage improvements, public safety, and recreational facilities.

The city also received nearly $6.5 million in sales tax revenue during fiscal year 2025-2026.

Public safety improvements included groundbreaking for a new police department and municipal court facility scheduled to open in 2027, an emergency operations center, and additional firefighting equipment.

Garza reported more than $12 million in new residential construction investment and another $3 million in duplex and fourplex developments.

He also recognized Alamo’s communications department for earning more than 20 state and national awards, including national recognition for audiovisual production and digital equity initiatives.

The address included improvements to parks, libraries, recreational trails, drainage systems, and technology services intended to strengthen municipal operations and residents’ quality of life.

Throughout his presentation, Garza repeatedly returned to the importance of employees, partnerships, and responsible financial management.

“For me, being mayor is more than holding public office. It represents the opportunity to give back to the community that has shaped me,” he said.

Garza concluded by emphasizing that the administration’s accomplishments represent continuing responsibilities rather than completed ambitions.

“The future of Alamo isn’t something we simply wait for. It’s something we build together.”