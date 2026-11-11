DHR Health Proudly Serves Veterans Through VA Community Care Network

HERE FOR OUR VETERANS: DHR Health has two dedicated Veteran Navigators, Miguel Ruiz (left), and Mark Garza (right) who serve as the primary point of contact between DHR Health and the VA, assisting with navigation and advocacy services for veterans referred to DHR Health. For more information email them at veterans@dhrhealth.com. Image courtesy of DHR Health

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Through this important partnership, DHR Health ensures veterans throughout the RGV receive the specialized, first-class care they need without having to travel out of town. DHR Health offers a wide variety of medical specialties including orthopedics, endoscopy, cardiology, urology, surgery, gastroenterology, neurology, oncology, imaging, among many other medical services.

To make the process easier, DHR Health has two dedicated Veteran Navigators, Mark Garza and Miguel Ruiz, who serve as the primary point of contact between DHR Health and the VA. Garza and Ruiz provide navigation and advocacy services for veterans referred to DHR Health, helping guide them through every step of care. They coordinate and facilitate the scheduling of appointments including specialty services, clinic and consult visits, hospital departments, radiology, surgery, and ambulatory services and help ensure veterans are directed to the appropriate specialists and departments within the DHR Health System.

“We are proud to be a preferred provider for our Veterans. With the Community Care Network, eligible Veterans can receive care they need from DHR Health specialists and departments while maintaining their VA benefits and coordinated coverage,” said Marissa Castaneda, senior executive vice president at DHR Health.

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If you are a veteran and need more information on CCN, please email Garza and Ruiz at Veterans@dhrhealth.com