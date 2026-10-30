Edinburg Police Shooting Suspect Identified

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Daby Tadeo Ledezma of Edinburg, who was wanted on a probation violation warrant out of North-Central Texas. Image courtesy of The City of Edinburg

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





EDINBURG, Texas – The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one officer seriously injured with multiple gunshot wounds and the suspect deceased.

Edinburg dispatch received a disturbance call in the 200 block of Fig Street, where a caller reported her brother was acting erratically inside the apartment.

When the officer arrived, the suspect immediately opened fire and shot him multiple times. Arriving backup units also came under heavy gunfire before the suspect, armed with a handgun and rifles, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

- Advertisement -









Officers then quickly rendered emergency medical aid to the wounded officer, rushed him into a patrol unit, and transported him to a local hospital for care.

The 40-year-old officer, a four-year department veteran, is in stable condition following emergency surgery. The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Daby Tadeo Ledezma of Edinburg, who was wanted on a probation violation warrant out of North-Central Texas.

The Texas Rangers are leading the independent shooting investigation, while the Edinburg Police Department conducts an internal affairs review.