PSJA ISD’s 10th Annual Early Childhood Conference, Oct. 24th  

Pharr-San-Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) will host the 10th Annual PSJA Early Childhood Conference on Saturday, October 24, 2026, starting at 7:30 a.m. at PSJA Early College High School in San Juan, Texas. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

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SAN JUAN, Texas – Pharr-San-Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) will host the 10th Annual PSJA Early Childhood Conference on Saturday, October 24, 2026, starting at 7:30 a.m. at PSJA Early College High School in San Juan, Texas.

The conference will welcome hundreds of early childhood educators and childcare professionals from across the region for a day of professional learning focused on strengthening early childhood instruction.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of breakout sessions that will help them gain practical, classroom-ready tools and insights they can immediately implement to enhance student learning across multiple developmental domains.

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All sessions align with the Texas Prekindergarten Guidelines and provide attendees with research-based strategies to support young students’ developmental and learning needs.

WHAT: 10th Annual PSJA Early Childhood Conference

WHEN: Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 7:30 AM

WHERE: PSJA Early College High School (805 W. Ridge Rd. San Juan, TX. 78589)

Image courtesy of PSJA ISD