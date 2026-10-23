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PSJA ISD’s 10th Annual Early Childhood Conference, Oct. 24th  

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Pharr-San-Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) will host the 10th Annual PSJA Early Childhood Conference on Saturday, October 24, 2026, starting at 7:30 a.m. at PSJA Early College High School in San Juan, Texas. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

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SAN JUAN, Texas – Pharr-San-Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) will host the 10th Annual PSJA Early Childhood Conference on Saturday, October 24, 2026, starting at 7:30 a.m. at PSJA Early College High School in San Juan, Texas.  

The conference will welcome hundreds of early childhood educators and childcare professionals from across the region for a day of professional learning focused on strengthening early childhood instruction.  

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of breakout sessions that will help them gain practical, classroom-ready tools and insights they can immediately implement to enhance student learning across multiple developmental domains.  

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All sessions align with the Texas Prekindergarten Guidelines and provide attendees with research-based strategies to support young students’ developmental and learning needs. 

WHAT: 10th Annual PSJA Early Childhood Conference 

WHEN:Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 7:30 AM 

WHERE: PSJA Early College High School (805 W. Ridge Rd. San Juan, TX. 78589) 

Image courtesy of PSJA ISD
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