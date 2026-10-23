PSJA ISD and Texas Parent to Parent’s South Texas Parent Conference, Oct. 24th

Pharr-San-Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD), in partnership with Texas Parent to Parent (TxP2P), will host the 9th Annual South Texas Parent Conference on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the PSJA Napper Development & Support Center, located at 903 N. Flag St. in Pharr, Texas. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

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PHARR, Texas– Pharr-San-Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD), in partnership with Texas Parent to Parent (TxP2P), will host the 9th Annual South Texas Parent Conference on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the PSJA Napper Development & Support Center, located at 903 N. Flag St. in Pharr, Texas.

The free conference will provide individuals with information and resources related to disabilities, chronic health conditions, mental health, autism, and other healthcare needs. The event is open to self-advocates, educators, service providers, caregivers, family members, and all interested community members.

The conference will feature presentations from parents and professionals, local and statewide exhibitors, certificates of attendance, networking opportunities, and simultaneous breakout sessions covering topics such as transition to adulthood, autism, special education, mental health, and more.

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Community members are encouraged to attend this free event to connect with local resources, learn from professionals and families, and explore support services available to individuals with disabilities and other healthcare needs.

For questions or additional information, please call 866-896-6001.

WHAT: 9th Annual South Texas Parent Conference WHEN: Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. WHERE: PSJA Napper Development & Support Center, 903 N. Flag St., Pharr, TX 78577

Image courtesy of PSJA ISD