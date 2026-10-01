PSJA ISD Hosts 5th Annual Tradiciones Mexicanas Concert

The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) celebrated the rich culture, music, and traditions of its multicultural community during the 5th Annual Tradiciones Mexicanas Concert held Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at the PSJA Stadium in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

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PHARR, Texas – The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) celebrated the rich culture, music, and traditions of its multicultural community during the 5th Annual Tradiciones Mexicanas Concert held Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at the PSJA Stadium in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.



Hosted by the PSJA Fine Arts Department in collaboration with the PSJA Dual Language Enrichment Program, the annual event brought together students, families, staff and community members for an evening dedicated to celebrating multicultural heritage and fostering cultural pride.

The annual concert is part of PSJA ISD’s mission in promoting multicultural pride while providing students with high-quality Fine Arts opportunities. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

Throughout the evening, PSJA ISD high school students took center stage with performances featuring mariachi, conjunto, and folklórico music and dance. The concert provided students with an opportunity to showcase their talents while sharing cultural traditions that have been passed down through generations.



In addition, two PSJA ISD Dual Language students served as emcees, leading portions of the program in Spanish and putting their bilingual and biliteracy skills into practice in front of a live audience. Opportunities like this allows students to strengthen their communications skills while proudly celebrating the language and culture represented throughout the event.

Hosted by the PSJA Fine Arts Department in collaboration with the PSJA Dual Language Enrichment Program, the annual event brought together students, families, staff and community members for an evening dedicated to celebrating multicultural heritage and fostering cultural pride. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

“Tradiciones Mexicanas is a special opportunity for our students to celebrate their culture while sharing their incredible talents with our community,” said PSJA Fine Arts Director Jon Taylor. “I am so proud of our conjunto, folklorico, and mariachi students and directors for their amazing performances!”



The annual concert is part of PSJA ISD’s mission in promoting multicultural pride while providing students with high-quality Fine Arts opportunities. By bringing together Fine Arts and Dual Language education, Tradiciones Mexicanas continues to provide a meaningful platform for students to celebrate the language, music, and traditions that reflect the communities of Pharr, San Juan, and Alamo.



To learn more about PSJA ISD Fine Arts program and opportunities, visit www.psjaisd.us/finearts.