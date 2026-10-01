H-E-B Feast of Sharing Returns to McAllen: 1,000 Volunteers Needed!

The RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (RGVHCC) is once again joining forces with H-E-B to support the annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing, and community members are invited to volunteer and help make this year’s celebration possible. Image courtesy of RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (RGVHCC)

Texas Border Business

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McALLEN, Texas — The RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (RGVHCC) is once again joining forces with H-E-B to support the annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing, and community members are invited to volunteer and help make this year’s celebration possible.

The H-E-B Feast of Sharing will take place on Saturday, November 8, at the McAllen Convention Center, bringing together families and community members for a day of food, fellowship and giving back.

This year, organizers are seeking 1,000 volunteers to help support the event. Volunteers will play an important role in helping with event operations throughout the day and ensuring the Feast of Sharing runs smoothly.

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Choose Your Volunteer Shift Volunteers can select the shift that works best for their schedule: Shift 1: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Shift 2: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Shift 3: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Volunteer assignments and specific duties will be determined on-site on the day of the event.

Volunteer arrival: Please plan to arrive 15 minutes before your scheduled shift for volunteer training and orientation. Volunteers are also welcome to arrive earlier if they prefer.

What to wear: Volunteers should wear comfortable, closed-toe shoes suitable for being on their feet and assisting throughout the event. Sleeveless shirts are not permitted.

Individuals, families, businesses, community organizations and groups are encouraged to participate. Whether you’re volunteering on your own or bringing a team from your workplace or organization, every helping hand contributes to the success of this community tradition.

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Ready to Volunteer?

Those interested in volunteering can contact Emily Silva at emily@rgvhcc.com or (956) 928-0060 to receive the volunteer registration link and QR code and select their preferred shift.

The RGVHCC is proud to continue its partnership with H-E-B in supporting the Feast of Sharing and helping connect members of the community with an opportunity to give back.

For volunteer information or registration assistance, contact:

Emily Silva

Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

emily@rgvhcc.com

(956) 928-0060