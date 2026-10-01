City of Alamo Announces Appointment of New City Manager

The City of Alamo proudly announces the appointment of Michael Leo as the City’s new City Manager, bringing nearly two decades of local government leadership and a proven track record of financial transformation, operational excellence, and community-focused growth. Courtesy image. Bgd for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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ALAMO, Texas — The City of Alamo proudly announces the appointment of Michael Leo as the City’s new City Manager, bringing nearly two decades of local government leadership and a proven track record of financial transformation, operational excellence, and community-focused growth.

A native of Hidalgo County, Leo returns to serve the region where his roots began, following a distinguished career in municipal leadership across the Rio Grande Valley. With nearly 20 years of experience in city management, economic development, public finance, budgeting, capital planning, and municipal operations, Leo has built a reputation for strengthening organizations and delivering measurable results for the communities he serves.

Most recently, Leo served as Senior Director of Enterprise Operations for the City of Pharr, where he provided executive-level oversight of critical municipal services including EMS, utilities, municipal fiber, and other enterprise operations. Prior to his role in Pharr, Leo served as City Manager for the City of Palmview from 2019 to 2026, where he led a historic financial and organizational turnaround.

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During his tenure in Palmview, Leo achieved the City’s first unmodified clean audit and secured its first A+ bond rating. Under his leadership, City assets grew from approximately $4.8 million to over $22.9 million, while more than $17 million in capital improvement and infrastructure projects were completed. His administration also expanded essential services, including the establishment of the City’s first municipal library and sanitation program, and implemented the City’s first employee Step and Grade compensation system.

Leo’s leadership philosophy centers on transparency, accountability, and service. He emphasizes responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources, strong organizational culture, and investment in employees as the foundation for delivering high-quality public services. His approach prioritizes accessibility, responsiveness, and collaboration between government, residents, and community partners.

As City Manager, Leo will work closely with the Mayor, City Commission, staff, and community stakeholders to build upon Alamo’s momentum, strengthen municipal operations, and advance strategic growth initiatives that enhance quality of life for residents.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to serve the City of Alamo. This is a community with tremendous momentum and one that is well positioned for continued growth and success. My goal is to listen, support our employees, and work alongside City leadership and the community to build on that success while continuing to grow responsibly and strengthen City services.”

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City officials expressed confidence in Leo’s leadership, citing his experience, vision, and commitment to public service as key assets in guiding the City of Alamo into its next chapter.