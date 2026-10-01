Rooted in Nature: Quinta Mazatlán Celebrates Native Plants, Oct. 8th

The month’s featured event, Planta Nativa VIP Night, will take place on Thursday, October 8, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Quinta Mazatlán, with a special keynote presentation beginning at 7:30 p.m. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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McALLEN, Texas – This October, Quinta Mazatlán is celebrating Native Plant Month, highlighting the many ways native plants benefit wildlife, people and the environment. Throughout the month, visitors can participate in a variety of educational programs focused on the region’s native plants, including weekly Walk With A Naturalist program, Forest Tots, the Thursday evening speaker series and Saturday STEM Stops.

The month’s featured event, Planta Nativa VIP Night, will take place on Thursday, October 8, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Quinta Mazatlán, with a special keynote presentation beginning at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s keynote speaker is Cyrus Harp, a popular YouTube and social media personality known for his work with Paleo Foraging. Harp is a foraging instructor, ethnobiology researcher and Paleolithic technology expert who has spent decades researching how people historically used native plants for food and other purposes, and how many of those plants can still be used today. He is also the author of Native Food Plants of Texas and will have copies of the book available for purchase and signing during the event.

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In addition to the keynote presentation, Planta Nativa VIP Night will feature native plant sales, food and beverage vendors, and a small marketplace. Community partners, including The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, American Forests, Texas A&M Forest Service, Native Plant Society of Texas and the Native Plant Project, will also be on hand to share information about their work and research involving native plants throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Through Native Plant Month, Quinta Mazatlán is inviting the community to discover the plants that make the region unique and learn how they can help protect and preserve them. Attendees will have opportunities to explore research posters, participate in a taproot demonstration, receive native seed giveaways and learn more about the important role native plants play in the region.

Tickets are available online through Ticketleap or at the gate for $7. For more information about Native Plant Month and to purchase tickets in advance, visit quintamazatlan.com.

Courtesy image