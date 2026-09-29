PSJA ISD Honors Students During Annual Go Gold Presentation 

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) honored more than 27 students who are battling childhood cancer or are in remission during a special Go Gold pre-game presentation held Friday, September 25, 2026, at PSJA Stadium. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

Texas Border Business

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PHARR, Texas — Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) honored more than 27 students who are battling childhood cancer or are in remission during a special Go Gold pre-game presentation held Friday, September 25, 2026, at PSJA Stadium.

The presentation took place before the football game between PSJA Early College High School Bears and Weslaco High School Panthers as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, observed each September to raise awareness of childhood cancer and support efforts to advance research and resources for children and their families.

Together, our community stands strong to support, honor, and bring hope to all the brave young fighters and their families. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

The ceremony also included a special moment of silence honoring a PSJA student who recently passed away after battling cancer. The moment provided an opportunity for the PSJA community to remember the student and recognize the lasting impact they had on their family, friends, classmates, and school community.

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According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization (ACCO), 42 families in the United States receive a childhood cancer diagnosis each day. Childhood Cancer Awareness Month provides an opportunity to recognize the challenges faced by children and families affected by cancer while highlighting the importance of continued research, support, and advocacy.

During the pre-game ceremony, the students were invited onto the field alongside their families, friends, teachers, and PSJA ISD leaders. The presentation offered an opportunity for the PSJA community to recognize each student and celebrate their strength, courage, and perseverance.

The annual presentation is made possible through an ongoing partnership between PSJA ISD and the Greater Gold Foundation.

“Each September, we shine the spotlight on incredible children during Friday Night Lights, celebrating their strength and showing them the love of our district and community,” said PSJA Health Services Director Sulema Solis. “At the same time, we come together to support the Greater Gold Foundation, helping advance awareness, research and the hope for a cure.”

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Through this annual tradition, PSJA ISD and the Greater Gold Foundation have honored hundreds of children affected by childhood cancer, while helping connect families with continued support and resources.