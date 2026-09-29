Kyzn OS Brings Centralized Business Management to Mission Pitch Competition

Daniel Torres. Photo by Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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Texas Border Business

MISSION, Texas — Mission’s entrepreneurs came together Sept. 16 for the inaugural Mission Small Business Expo at the Mission Event Center, a free, full-day event organized by the Mission Economic Development Corporation and title-sponsored by Lone Star National Bank.

The Expo connected local businesses with financial institutions, educational partners, and business resources while featuring expert-led sessions and the Ruby Red Ventures Pitch Competition, where nine entrepreneurs presented their businesses and competed for funding, including a $25,000 grand prize.

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Among the participating entrepreneurs was Daniel Torres, co-founder of Kyzn OS, a business operating system launched in 2026. Torres said the idea grew out of a problem he encountered while running a real estate business and using multiple tools to manage its activities.

“I kept on going back and forth with so many different tools,” Torres said. “I need something that’s centralized where I can just go and click and get access to it.”

Torres said he initially built the system for his own real estate operation. Interest from other business owners eventually led him and his team to begin developing customized systems for other companies.

According to Torres, Kyzn OS is designed to centralize different parts of a company’s operations rather than requiring owners and employees to work across multiple systems.

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“It’s an operating system,” Torres said. “That’s basically your whole business in one place.”

Torres said the platform can incorporate functions involving hiring, inventory, client delivery and finances. He said the system is customized around the operations of each participating business.

Kyzn OS also incorporates artificial intelligence agents assigned to different business departments, Torres said. He said the company documents a client’s business processes so the AI tools can work with operation-specific information.

Torres said users can then ask the system for information involving reports or specific clients and have the platform generate responses based on the business information incorporated into the system.

“All the systems are all specific to that business,” Torres said. “Not one system is the same.”

Torres said his professional background includes cybersecurity and experience with financial institutions. After moving to the area, he said he helped a local financial institution develop a fraud department.

He said that experience reinforced the importance of establishing processes and workflows within an organization.

Businesses interested in Kyzn OS can begin through the company’s website, Torres said. Prospective clients can submit what he described as a “business snapshot,” providing information that allows the company to develop an initial understanding of the operation.

From there, Torres said, the company discusses how it could build a system specifically for that business rather than offering the same configuration to every customer.

More information about Kyzn OS is available through the company’s website at kyznos.com.