“Los Tejanos: A 500-Year History” Wins Best Documentary at the STXIFF

Pictured from left to right: director Joseph C. Stillman, producer Jeri Wachter, and executive producer Richard Stillman along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas during filming of “Los Tejanos: A 500-Year History.” Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







CONCEPCIÓN, Texas– “Los Tejanos: A 500-Year History,” the feature documentary on five centuries of Tejano history in South Texas, has won Best Documentary at the 2026 South Texas International Film Festival (STXIFF) in Edinburg. The award caps a strong festival year: the film is an Official Selection at four film festivals in 2026 and a Finalist at the Mexican American Film and Television Festival (MAFTF). Its Texas tour continues through Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15–October 15) and into the fall, with the next screening on Thursday, October 15, in Laredo, presented by the Webb County Historical Commission and Laredo College, followed by San Antonio on November 7 and Corpus Christi on November 8.

Tejanos did not immigrate to the United States. Their ancestors were already here. “Los Tejanos: A 500-Year History” begins with that foundational truth and reclaims the Tejano story with rigor, depth, and respect. The sweeping 118-minute film opens in the early 1500s, when Spanish explorers first encountered the Indigenous peoples of South Texas, and follows the generations of vaqueros, patronas, and families who shaped the cultural, economic, and civic identity of the state. It is a story of perseverance, sacrifice, family, faith, and the enduring contributions of Mexican Americans too often left out of the broader historical narrative.

Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Joseph C. Stillman, produced and narrated by award-winning filmmaker Jeri Wachter, and executive produced by Richard Stillman, the film was developed in collaboration with La Santa Cruz de la Concepción Tejanos (SCCT) in Concepción, Texas. It draws on oral histories, archival research, and the voices of historians, educators, artists, ranchers, vaqueros, musicians, and community leaders across South Texas. One hundred community members speak in it.

- Advertisement -



“The response from audiences has moved us deeply. People have told us they finally saw their families, their ancestors, and their own lives reflected on screen with dignity and historical depth,” said producer Jeri Wachter. “Now that our Texas tour is underway, we cannot wait to continue bringing this film home to the communities it honors.”

PRAISE FOR “LOS TEJANOS: A 500-YEAR HISTORY”

“‘Los Tejanos: A 500-Year History’ is arguably the best documentary film ever produced dedicated exclusively to Mexican American history in Texas. Its singular success lies in its unique ability to balance the colorful Spanish heritage of Tejanos against the darker racial conflict with Anglo America, showing the rich beauty of Tejano ranching, music, and fiesta in juxtaposition to racial discrimination, working-class poverty, and struggles for civil rights. The takeaway message is that the Tejano community has defiantly preserved their Mexican culture while forging their role in American constitutional life. It is a credible argument for the struggle, the hopes, and dreams of a vibrant American people.”

– Andrés Tijerina, Ph.D., Professor of History, Emeritus

- Advertisement -







“A powerful, moving, and eye-opening documentary that explores five centuries of Tejano heritage, resilience, and cultural impact.”

– Hilda Maria Ledezma, Founder/CEO, Revival Of Cultural Arts (ROCA)

“‘Los Tejanos: A 500-Year History’ is testament to the diligence and accuracy of its filmmakers. Undertaking a documentary that spans 500 years of Tejano history is ambitious, yet this documentary is adroitly done. The result is an accurate, precedent-setting cinematic history that people will see, feel, and remember.”

– Manuel F. Medrano, Professor Emeritus, History, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

“‘Los Tejanos: A 500-Year History’ stands as the finest documentary on Tejano history I have ever seen. The cinematic quality and sophisticated production standards elevate it to the level of a major theatrical release.”

– Dr. Alfred Hernandez, son of Judge Alfred Hernandez, three-term National LULAC President

THE TEXAS TOUR: UPCOMING SCREENINGS

Webb County Historical Commission and Laredo College | Laredo, TX

Thursday, October 15, 2026 | 6:00 PM | Free admission

Kazen Student Center, Laredo College, West End Washington St.

Screening followed by a discussion with the filmmakers.

The Briscoe Western Art Museum | San Antonio, TX

Saturday, November 7, 2026 | 1:00–4:00 PM | 210 W. Market St.

Screening followed by a panel discussion, presented in conjunction with the museum’s Tejano legacy exhibition.

American GI Forum | Corpus Christi, TX

Sunday, November 8, 2026

Additional sponsors are welcome. For sponsorship information, contact info@importantfilmsmedia.com. More information coming soon.

Additional dates to be announced into 2027. Updates and additional screenings posted at www.lostejanos.today.

RECENT SCREENINGS

South Texas International Film Festival (STXIFF): Best Documentary Winner

Friday, September 11, 2026 | Edinburg, TX

Edinburg Arts, Culture & Events (ACE) Center, 315 W. McIntyre St.

Rio Grande Valley Premiere. Director Joseph C. Stillman accepted the award in Edinburg.

Houston Media Source: Presented by LEAP, LULAC Council Sixty & Harris County Hispanic Cultural Heritage Commission

Saturday, September 12, 2026 | Houston, TX

Houston Media Source, 7503 Navigation Blvd.

Sponsored by LEAP (Latino Educational Archival Programs), LULAC Council Sixty, and the Harris County Hispanic Cultural Heritage Commission, together with elected officials, civic leaders, and community partners, including Domingo Garcia Law Office.

Brownsville Historical Association: Historic Alonso Building

Wednesday, September 16, 2026 | Brownsville, TX

510 E. Saint Charles St. Followed by live discussion and Q&A.

Sponsored by the Rio Grande Valley Philanthropic Foundation, the Medrano Family, Diane Milliken Garza, Ph.D., The Mexican American Museum of Texas, Brownsville Coffee Shop #2, and HG Thomas Wealth Management.

ABOUT IMPORTANT FILMS MEDIA

Co-founded by filmmakers Jeri Wachter and Joseph C. Stillman, Important Films Media specializes in substantive documentaries, motion pictures, and other cinematic works, using the power of film to tell unknown histories and narrative stories that illuminate, inspire, and impact lives. P.O. Box 289, Gilbertsville, NY 13776. (607) 226-4181/376-4300. info@importantfilmsmedia.com. www.importantfilmsmedia.com. www.lostejanos.today.

ABOUT LA SANTA CRUZ DE LA CONCEPCIÓN TEJANOS (SCCT)

La Santa Cruz de la Concepción Tejanos (SCCT) is a 12-member nonprofit 501(c)(3) educational organization based in Concepción, Texas, dedicated to promoting, educating, and preserving Tejano history and culture. SCCT served as an essential creative and scholarly partner in the production of “Los Tejanos: A 500-Year History.” Concepción, TX 78349.

ABOUT THE FILMMAKERS

Joseph C. Stillman (Director) is an Emmy Award-winning producer, director, cinematographer, writer, editor, and co-founder of Important Films Media. Born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, Stillman brings more than four decades of filmmaking experience to documentary film and television worldwide. His recent works include “Los Tejanos: A 500-Year History,” the internationally acclaimed “Citizen Clark… A Life of Principle,” “From Mills River to Babylon and Back… the Jimmy Massey Story,” and the motion picture “Bear” (2023). He is a graduate of the Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, California.

Jeri Wachter (Producer) is a producer, director, cinematographer, longtime science publisher, and co-founder of Important Films Media. On “Los Tejanos: A 500-Year History,” she served as producer, narrator, and co-cinematographer. Her documentaries also include “Something in the Water” and “Rural Matters: Poverty in the Other America.” Wachter co-founded William Andrew Publishing and built it into a worldwide leader in scientific, technical, and scholarly works. She also spearheaded the Workplace Equity Project. Raised between NYC and rural Georgia, Wachter holds a B.A. in biology with a minor in sociology from Baruch College, CUNY.

Richard Stillman (Executive Producer) is a native-born Tejano. He is a Tejano Erudito, ranchero for over 40 years, y widely respected expert on the history and culture of Tejanos in South Texas. As a leading advisor on “Los Tejanos: A 500-Year History,” he contributed invaluable historical knowledge and cultural insight to the film. As a founder y member of La Santa Cruz de la Concepción Tejanos (SCCT), born and raised in Corpus Christi, he is recognized for his deep connection to the land, the people, and the enduring legacy of Tejano life in South Texas. Stillman is a graduate of Texas A&I University in Corpus Christi, TX.