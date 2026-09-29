Insurance Companies Cannot Reject Coverage Based Only on Roof Age

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) is clarifying its rule that insurance companies can’t decline or not renew a home insurance policy based on the age of a house or its roof. Image for illustration purposes

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AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) is clarifying its rule that insurance companies can’t decline or not renew a home insurance policy based on the age of a house or its roof.

Under the rule, insurance companies may base decisions on the physical conditions of the home or its components, such as roofing, wiring, heating, air conditioning, plumbing, or siding.

But the rule makes it clear that companies can’t deny or not renew a policy simply because the house or any of these materials are older.

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“Texans deserve fair access to home insurance, no matter the age of their home,” said Insurance Commissioner Amanda Crawford. “By strengthening clarity and accountability, we’re building a more transparent insurance market that supports Texans.”

TDI developed this rule in response to Governor Greg Abbott’s directive for TDI to support Texas homeowners, including prohibiting insurance companies from rejecting policies based solely on the age of a house or its components. It’s one of several actions Commissioner Crawford outlined to carry out the directive and help make auto and home insurance more affordable.

Have a question about insurance? Call the TDI Help Line at 800-252-3439 or visit www.tdi.texas.gov.

Information source: Texas Department of Insurance (TDI)