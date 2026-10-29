Pharr PD Adds Three New Police Bicycles, Strengthening Community Policing

L-R Xavier Sánchez, Michael Pérez, Emmanuel Ruiz, Kelsey Meléndez, Lieutenant William Edmundson, Jose DeHoyos Jr, Luis Martinez, Sgt Israel DeLaRosa, Police Chief Juan F. Gonzalez. Courtesy image

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PHARR, Texas – The City of Pharr and the Pharr Police Department continue to strengthen community policing efforts with the addition of three new police bicycles, funded through surplus federal grant funds that were strategically reprogrammed to support the City’s community policing initiative.



The new bicycles will enhance officer visibility, increase accessibility in neighborhoods, and create additional opportunities for positive interactions between police officers and residents. Bicycle patrols also provide greater mobility during community events and in areas where traditional patrol vehicles may have limited access.

L-R Lieutenant William Edmundson, Grants Director Napoleon Coca, Police Chief Juan F. Gonzalez, & Robert Garcia. Courtesy image

This initiative reflects the City of Pharr’s continued commitment to maximizing available federal grant resources, supporting public safety, and investing in programs that strengthen community relationships and improve the quality of life for residents.

“These new bicycles are a great example of what we can accomplish when our departments work together toward a common goal,” said Chief of Police Juan F. Gonzalez. “We thank our Grants Department for helping secure the funding needed to bring these resources to our officers. We will continue to use every resource available to us to strengthen community relationships, promote public safety, and protect and serve the residents of Pharr,” Gonzalez added.



The three new bicycles replace older units, allowing the Pharr Police Department to maintain a fleet of 10 bicycles in service while ensuring officers have reliable equipment to support community policing operations.

Through continued collaboration and strategic grant management, the City of Pharr remains focused on leveraging federal resources to enhance public safety and deliver meaningful benefits to the community.



New Pharr PD Bikes. Courtesy image