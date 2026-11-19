Each November, National Epilepsy Awareness Month invites people to learn how to recognize and respond to a seizure. For many families, the harder conversation happens at home: how do you explain epilepsy to a child? According to the CDC, an estimated 456,000 children in the United States had active epilepsy in 2022. McAllen author Cariño Sandoval wrote Daniel’s Big, Bright Heart with these families in mind. It launches November 21st on Amazon in paperback and ebook Image courtesy of Mija House Publishing

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McALLEN, Texas – Each November, National Epilepsy Awareness Month invites people to learn how to recognize and respond to a seizure. For many families, the harder conversation happens at home: how do you explain epilepsy to a child? According to the CDC, an estimated 456,000 children in the United States had active epilepsy in 2022. McAllen author Cariño Sandoval wrote Daniel’s Big, Bright Heart with these families in mind. It launches November 21st on Amazon in paperback and ebook.

Dan and Zachary Kafka. Courtesy image

Inspired by Cariño Sandoval’s son, Daniel, the story offers families a gentle way to introduce children to epilepsy and seizures. By helping young readers understand that the brain sometimes sends mixed-up signals to the body, it opens the door to empathy and meaningful conversations. In a season of gratitude, it is also a simple reminder that every act of kindness can make someone feel seen, valued and loved.

The book also carries a second story. At a McAllen coffee shop, Cariño Sandoval overheard Minnesota native Dan Kafka mention that he had lost a son to epilepsy. That conversation led her to ask him to illustrate the book, which now honors both sons, Daniel and Zachary, “two courageous young men who lost their battles with epilepsy twenty years apart.”

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“Knowledge is one of the greatest gifts we can give each other, and every page of this book was written in hopes that it would make someone’s journey feel a little less overwhelming and a little more understood,” Cariño Sandoval writes in a closing letter to readers.

About Cariño Sandoval

Courtesy image

Cariño Sandoval is a mother from McAllen, Texas, and the founder of the Daniel A. Saldaña Share the Love Memorial Scholarship Foundation, created to carry her son’s kindness forward. She is pursuing her studies at Oral Roberts University with a calling toward Christian counseling. Daniel’s Big, Bright Heart is her first book. She is available for interviews, school visits, community events and speaking engagements.

Information source: Mija Media House Publishing: Eliza M. Garza Founder & Publisher