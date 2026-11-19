The Texas Border Coalition (TBC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing security, prosperity, and opportunity in the Texas-Mexico border region, is pleased to announce the election of Brownsville Mayor John Cowen as its new board chair. Courtesy images

Texas Border Business

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Sierra Blanca, Texas – The Texas Border Coalition (TBC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing security, prosperity, and opportunity in the Texas-Mexico border region, is pleased to announce the election of Brownsville Mayor John Cowen as its new board chair.

Mayor Cowen succeeds Hudspeth County Judge Joanna MacKenzie. MacKenzie is stepping down as Hudspeth County Judge effective November 20th, to assume a position in the private sector. She will remain on TBC’s Executive Committee as the Immediate Past Chair.

Throughout his tenure as Mayor of Brownsville, Cowen has been instrumental in leading key initiatives to enhance the City’s economy, infrastructure, quality of life, and long-term development, all of which are priorities that TBC shares.

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“I am honored to serve as Chairman of the Texas Border Coalition and build on Judge MacKenzie’s legacy of leadership and advocacy for our border communities,” said Mayor Cowen. “As Mayor of Brownsville, I have seen firsthand the opportunities and challenges of leading a growing binational community experiencing historic economic investment and industrial expansion. I look forward to bringing that experience to the Coalition, working with fellow regional leaders to advance our shared priorities in infrastructure, water, transportation, workforce development and border security, and ensuring our communities have a strong voice in the policies that will shape the future of the Texas-Mexico border region. I thank Judge MacKenzie for her dedicated service and commitment to bringing our communities together.”

Throughout her tenure, Judge MacKenzie brought border region communities together, with a particular focus on rural communities. She has worked tirelessly to advocate for smaller communities on issues such as New World Screwworm, border security, and advancing regional prosperity.

“Serving alongside such dedicated public servants and industry leaders has truly been an honor. I am especially proud of the genuine friendships, bipartisanship, and unity we have built,” said Judge MacKenzie. “Regardless of political affiliation or where we call home along the Texas-Mexico border, we share many of the same challenges and a common commitment to the communities we serve. Our international border connects us through commerce, culture, and relationships that extend far beyond political boundaries. I could not be happier to see Brownsville Mayor John Cowen step into this role. He continues his family’s legacy of service to the border, and I am excited to see him carry that same dedication forward with the Coalition.”

In October, Cowen completed his duties as the chair of the South Texas Alliance of Cities, and McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos succeeded him.

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The TBC remains a nonpartisan organization dedicated to making recommendations to the Texas Legislature and U.S. Congress that will help the Texas-Mexico border region grow and prosper, and looks forward to Mayor Cowen’s leadership in this new chapter.

For more information, please visit: https://texasbordercoalition.org/