Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, center, joins a bipartisan group of Texas-Mexico border sheriffs during a November 19, 2026, meeting focused on border security, public safety, law enforcement funding and cooperation between state and county officials. Courtesy photo.

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa met Thursday, November 19, 2026, with all 16 sheriffs representing counties along the Texas-Mexico border, bringing together Republican and Democratic law enforcement officials to discuss border security, public safety and future cooperation.

State Rep. Richard Peña Raymond of Laredo helped organize the meeting at Hinojosa’s request, according to a statement the governor-elect released.

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The roundtable gave sheriffs a chance to describe conditions in their communities, explain current enforcement strategies, and discuss the resources needed to maintain public safety.

“Today I met with every single border sheriff about working together to maintain border security and protect our communities,” Hinojosa said.

“Let me be clear: the border is secure and will remain secure under my leadership.”

Hinojosa also addressed concerns about misinformation originating from criminal organizations operating along the border.

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“There is a lot of misinformation from cartels that want to prey on vulnerable people,” she said.

“As Governor, I am committed to supporting our border sheriffs to keep Texans safe.”

Her statements reflected the incoming administration’s position on border security. The announcement did not provide independent statistics measuring current security conditions.

Raymond welcomed the governor-elect’s decision to consult directly with county law enforcement leaders.

“I want to thank Governor-Elect Gina Hinojosa for making safe communities along the border a priority,” Raymond said.

He described the gathering as a productive discussion and credited Hinojosa with initiating the meeting.

The participating sheriffs represented communities stretching from El Paso County in West Texas to Cameron County in the Rio Grande Valley.

Rio Grande Valley participants included Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño, and Starr County Sheriff Rene Fuentes.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuéllar and Zapata County Sheriff Ramon Montes also attended, representing communities along the South Texas border.

Other participants were Arvin West of Hudspeth County, Brad Coe of Kinney County, Chris Castañeda of Dimmit County, Danny Dominguez of Presidio County, and Joe Frank Martinez of Val Verde County.

The remaining sheriffs included Oscar Carrillo of Culberson County, Oscar Ugarte of El Paso County, Ronny Dodson of Brewster County, Thad Cleveland of Terrell County, Tom Schmerber of Maverick County and Victor Lopez of Jeff Davis County.

According to the announcement, discussions covered firsthand observations from border communities, existing law enforcement tactics and future funding and coordination requirements.

The release did not identify specific funding commitments, new enforcement agreements or policy decisions resulting from the meeting.

Hinojosa, who defeated incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in the November 3 election, is preparing to assume office in January 2027.

The meeting brought together county officials from both political parties as the incoming administration began discussions about maintaining border security and supporting local law enforcement.