More Than 4.2 Million Texans Cast Ballots in First Half of Early Voting

Texas Secretary of State Robert Howden announced today that more than 4.2 million Texans cast ballots during the first six days of early voting for the Nov. 3 Election, representing approximately 22% of the state’s 19 million registered voters. Image for illustration purposes

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AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Secretary of State Robert Howden announced today that more than 4.2 million Texans cast ballots during the first six days of early voting for the Nov. 3 Election, representing approximately 22% of the state’s 19 million registered voters.

Robert Howden, Texas Secretary of State. Courtesy image

The total reflects early voting activity through Saturday, Oct. 24 and submitted by Texas counties. Early voting began Oct. 19 and continues through Friday, Oct. 30.

“More than 4.2 million Texans already made their voices heard in this election, and we still have another week of early voting ahead of us,” Secretary Howden said. “Our office is committed to providing Texans with accurate, timely information about the election process. We encourage Texans to use VoteTexas.gov, the state’s official source for election information, to prepare to cast their ballots.”

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Understanding Early Voting Reports

Texans can follow daily early voting totals by county through the Secretary of State’s Early Voting Reports portal.

Since 2019, Texas counties have reported early voting totals and early voting rosters directly into a statewide reporting portal. Counties must submit the previous day’s voting totals and rosters by 11 a.m. However, the public should be aware of several factors when reviewing the data:

Reporting deadlines: Counties are required to enter the previous day’s early voting totals by 11 a.m., but those numbers may take additional time to appear in the public reporting system.

Counties are required to enter the previous day’s early voting totals by 11 a.m., but those numbers may take additional time to appear in the public reporting system. Frequent updates: The Office of the Texas Secretary of State refreshes the publicly available reports several times throughout the day as county submissions are processed.

The Office of the Texas Secretary of State refreshes the publicly available reports several times throughout the day as county submissions are processed. Unofficial totals: All early voting figures are unofficial and subject to change as counties submit updates or corrections.

All early voting figures are unofficial and subject to change as counties submit updates or corrections. Third-party systems: Some counties use third-party election management systems, which may create additional delays between the time votes are reported locally and when they appear in the statewide portal.

Because of these factors, statewide totals may not immediately reflect all ballots cast.

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For questions about early voting totals in a specific county, Texans should contact the county election office directly.

Early Voting Continues Through Friday

Texans have until Friday, Oct. 30, to vote early in person. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

During early voting, registered voters may cast their ballots at any early voting location in their county of registration.

Texans can visit VoteTexas.gov to check their voter registration status, find polling locations, review voter identification requirements and learn more about the voting process.