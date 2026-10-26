Texas Mexican Mafia Member Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Federal Prison

According to court documents, David Cortez Jr. aka “Tazmanian” aka “Taz,” 35, of San Antonio, was a sergeant in the Texas Mexican Mafia. Through an investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Cortez was caught discussing the collection of narcotics proceeds for the Texas Mexican Mafia to make another multi-kilogram purchase of methamphetamine. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas

SAN ANTONIO – A member of the Texas Mexican Mafia was sentenced in San Antonio today to 250 months in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

According to court documents, David Cortez Jr. aka “Tazmanian” aka “Taz,” 35, of San Antonio, was a sergeant in the Texas Mexican Mafia. Through an investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Cortez was caught discussing the collection of narcotics proceeds for the Texas Mexican Mafia to make another multi-kilogram purchase of methamphetamine. Due to the investigation, agents were able to seize the narcotics before they could be distributed in the community.

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Cortez was arrested in October 2020 and was found in possession of heroin and a loaded handgun. He was indicted with 11 co-defendants on Sept. 30, 2020. With the exception of Rudy Arreola, who was indicted separately in 2021, all defendants in this case have been sentenced. Arreola is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 10. Donald Trevino, who served as the “free world” General of the Texas Mexican Mafia, was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison in October 2022.

“As a ranking officer in one of the most notorious gangs in San Antonio, David Cortez Jr. and his many co-conspirators flooded our community with narcotics,” said U.S. Attorney Simmons. “I extend my gratitude to the DEA along with the FBI and our partners at the San Antonio Police Department for their efforts in safeguarding our community and protecting Americans. This office remains committed to dismantling the violent criminal organizations that interfere with our God-given rights to live our lives, enjoy liberty, and pursue happiness.”

“Through aggressive and proactive investigative collaborations, DEA San Antonio Division saved lives by staying one step ahead of David Cortez Jr., dismantling his efforts to profit from the destruction of our communities,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge for the San Antonio Division, Miguel A. Madrigal. “His criminal enterprise has been brought to a halt, and he will now face the consequences of his actions for years to come.”

“The FBI is committed to keeping dangerous, illegal drugs out of the communities we serve,” said FBI San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Daniel Faith. “This considerable sentencing puts those who would seek to harm others for their own gain on notice that justice will find you. Cortez will no longer pose a threat to the citizens of San Antonio because of our strong partnerships with DEA, SAPD and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

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The DEA, FBI and San Antonio Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Yuen prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.