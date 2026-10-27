2026-2027 Empowering ECSE Educators to Improve Student Outcomes Grant 

The Empowering Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) Educators to Improve Student Outcomes grant will provide funding support for LEAs and education service centers (ESCs) seeking training and certification for ECSE professionals during the 2026-2027 school year. ​Image for illustration purposes

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The Empowering Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) Educators to Improve Student Outcomes grant will provide funding support for LEAs and education service centers (ESCs) seeking training and certification for ECSE professionals during the 2026-2027 school year. ​

Applications for grant funds must fall into one of the following categories: ​

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Trainings will focus on behavior management and inclusive opportunities and will increase ECSE educators’ ability to improve student outcomes for children with disabilities, ages 3-5 and not in kindergarten. ​

and will increase ECSE educators’ ability to improve student outcomes for children with disabilities, ages 3-5 and not in kindergarten. ​ LEAs can also apply for funding through the program to support dual certification of teachers in special education and general education.

Grant Application Window – October 15, 2026, through November 20, 2026 ​

Visit the Texas SPED Support website for more information!​