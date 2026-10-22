McAllen Police Seek Wanted Auto Theft Suspect

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Carlos Alberto Moran, 27, who is wanted on active arrest warrants for one count of Auto Theft and three counts of Burglary of a Vehicle. Courtesy image

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McALLEN, Texas – The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Carlos Alberto Moran, 27, who is wanted on active arrest warrants for one count of Auto Theft and three counts of Burglary of a Vehicle.

On October 19, 2026, McAllen Police Officers and Investigators responded to the 600 block of North McColl Road regarding a report of a missing vehicle. Officers arrived to find a white 2005 GMC Canyon missing from the property, along with three additional vehicles that had been burglarized.

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Through the subsequent investigation, McAllen Police Department investigators identified Carlos Alberto Moran as the primary suspect in both the auto theft and the vehicle burglaries. A magistrate with the McAllen Municipal Court determined that probable cause existed to issue arrest warrants for Moran for Auto Theft (a state jail felony) and three (3) counts of Burglary of a Vehicle (each a Class “A” Misdemeanor).

Suspect Description:

Name: Carlos Alberto Moran

Carlos Alberto Moran Age: 27

27 Height: 5 feet 7 inches tall

5 feet 7 inches tall Weight: Approximately 130 pounds

Approximately 130 pounds Hair/Eyes: Black hair and brown eyes

Black hair and brown eyes Last Known Address: McAllen, Texas

McAllen, Texas Distinguishing Features: Distinctive tattoo on his face

While the stolen white GMC Canyon has been recovered, the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carlos Alberto Moran, these crimes, or similar offenses is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS (956-687-8477). Callers may remain anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may qualify for a cash reward. Anonymous tips may also be submitted securely through the P3 Tips smartphone app.