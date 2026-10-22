Annual Summer Reads Awards Honor Thousands of Students Across PSJA ISD

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) celebrated thousands of young readers during its annual Summer Reads Awards, bringing students together for a celebration centered on this year’s theme, “Read to Infinity & Beyond.” Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

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SAN JUAN, Texas — Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) celebrated thousands of young readers during its annual Summer Reads Awards, bringing students together for a celebration centered on this year’s theme, “Read to Infinity & Beyond.”

A total of 4,058 students participated in the district’s summer reading program which encouraged students from Pre-K through 12th grade to make reading part of their summer routine. Students logged a total of 1,380,761 minutes of reading. The program culminated in a recognition event hosted by PSJA ISD’s Library Services Department, where top readers were recognized for their dedication to literacy.

This year’s celebration went beyond recognizing reading achievements. Awardees enjoyed a catered lunch, and some students participated in hands-on activities at creative stations where they decorated books, made crafts, and celebrated their accomplishments with fellow readers.

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The PSJA Education Foundation supported the Summer Reads program through a literacy grant, helping provide resources for the district’s summer literacy programming and student recognition efforts. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

The “Read to Infinity & Beyond” theme encouraged students to discover new worlds and let their imaginations go beyond the classroom. The celebration brought that theme to life through activities that combined literacy, creativity, and student engagement. Elementary students also enjoyed dressing up as their favorite characters from Toy Story.

“Reading gives our students the opportunity to explore, imagine and continue learning long after the school day ends,” said PSJA Library Services Director Amy Marquez. “We are incredibly proud that there is a 25% increase in participation this year and made reading a priority throughout the summer. This celebration is a wonderful way to recognize their dedication and remind them that there are always new places to go through a book.”

A total of 4,058 students participated in the district’s summer reading program which encouraged students from Pre-K through 12th grade to make reading part of their summer routine. Students logged a total of 1,380,761 minutes of reading. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

The district tracked students’ reading activity through Beanstack, a digital platform used to monitor participation and reading progress throughout the summer. The platform helped the district recognize students for their commitment and engagement with the program.

The PSJA Education Foundation supported the Summer Reads program through a literacy grant, helping provide resources for the district’s summer literacy programming and student recognition efforts.

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PSJA ISD Library Services extends its appreciation to participating students and families, campus librarians, district staff and the PSJA Education Foundation for helping make the Summer Reads program and celebration possible.