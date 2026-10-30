McAllen Police need your help locating an aggravated assault suspect

Julio Cesar Cortez has a last known address in McAllen, Texas and is described as 20 years old, thin build, about 5’ 08” tall, about 140 lbs, with brown eyes, and black hair. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the McAllen Police Department at (956) 681-2000. Images courtesy of MPD

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McALLEN, Texas – The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with an Aggravated Assault investigation.

On October 26, 2026, McAllen Police Officers investigated a reported assault involving a 30-year-old male in the parking area of a business in the 1900 block of South 23rd Street in McAllen, Texas.

Investigators determined that two suspects assaulted and stabbed the victim using a weapon described as knuckles with a knife edge.

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One suspect, Lorenzo Cortez Jr., 28, of Pharr, Texas, was arrested on October 26, 2026.

Investigators have identified the second suspect as Julio Cesar Cortez. A magistrate with the McAllen Municipal Court determined probable cause existed for the issuance of the warrant for Aggravated Assault, a Second Degree Felony.

Julio Cesar Cortez has a last known address in McAllen, Texas and is described as 20 years old, thin build, about 5’ 08” tall, about 140 lbs, with brown eyes, and black hair. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the McAllen Police Department at (956) 681-2000.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or the location of the suspect is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS (956-687-8477). Callers may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may qualify for a cash reward. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the P3 Tips smartphone app.