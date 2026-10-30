PSJA ISD Sees Record Attendance at 4th Annual Trunk or Treat

Over 8,500 attend the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) 4th Annual Trunk or Treat themed Halloweentown on October 27, 2026, at PSJA Stadium. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





PHARR, Texas – Over 8,500 attend the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) 4th Annual Trunk or Treat themed Halloweentown on October 27, 2026, at PSJA Stadium. The annual event welcomed thousands of students, families, and community members for an evening of Halloween fun celebrating both spooky creativity and the power of imagination.

This year’s theme encouraged participants to dress up as their favorite characters from Halloweentown or the Disney universe. Families enjoyed a safe, family-friendly environment filled with decorated trunks, games, candy, music, and opportunities to connect with PSJA ISD’s literacy initiatives.

Fresh fruit, healthy smiles, and strong community connectionsat PSJA Trunk or treat. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

A highlight of the night was the Costume Contest, where participants showcased their creative costumes for a chance to win in multiple categories.

- Advertisement -









The evening also featured the Most Spirited Feeder Pattern, in which PSJA Memorial Early College High School earned that award. Zeferino Farias Elementary won the Most Spirited Campus for the second year in a row. The competition was designed to promote collaboration and school pride among feeder schools across the district.

Costumes, candy, and community connections! Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Elias praised the event’s continued growth and its importance as a safe alternative for students and families to enjoy Halloween festivities.

“Our annual Trunk or Treat reflects the strong sense of community that makes PSJA special,” said Dr. Elias. “It is wonderful to see our schools, families, and community partners come together to create memorable experiences for our students and celebrate the Halloween season in a positive, welcoming environment.”

The success of the event was made possible thanks to the support of local vendors, sponsors, and PSJA ISD schools and departments, all coming together to provide a memorable and secure Halloween celebration for the community.