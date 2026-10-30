Five Foreign Nationals Charged with Election-Integrity Crimes

Five non-U.S. citizens, including one illegal alien, from the countries of Trinidad and Tobago, Nigeria, and Mexico, have been charged for unlawfully voting in federal elections, lying on immigration documents, or falsely claiming American citizenship. Image Courtesy of US Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas

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U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

HOUSTON – Five non-U.S. citizens, including one illegal alien, from the countries of Trinidad and Tobago, Nigeria, and Mexico, have been charged for unlawfully voting in federal elections, lying on immigration documents, or falsely claiming American citizenship.

“Free, fair, and honest elections—unmarred by fraud, errors, or illegality—are fundamental to a healthy constitutional republic,” said U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz. “To that end, we are always on the hunt for bad actors meddling in our elections. I’m proud to defend Americans’ cherished right to vote and the integrity of our American institutions. American elections are for Americans only, and these foreigners will be brought to justice.”

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Ali Khan is a 33-year-old illegal alien and DACA recipient from the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago residing in La Porte. The others charged are or were lawful permanent residents, but not U.S. citizens and thus not permitted to vote in American elections. Mohammed Omar Hassan, 61, resides in Houston and is a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Diego Benavides Rodriguez, 29, Jose Vazquez-Mendoza, 51, and Karen Hinojosa-Martinez, 37, are all Mexican citizens who live in Laredo, Port Isabel, and McAllen, respectively.

Khan and Hassan are each charged in Houston with voting by an alien in a federal election. Vazquez-Mendoza and Rodriguez are charged out of the Brownsville and Laredo offices, respectively. Rodriguez also faces another charge of falsely claiming U.S. citizenship. A McAllen grand jury also returned an indictment against Hinojosa-Martinez for lying on immigration documents after allegedly voting in a federal election.

The cases allege Khan, Hassan, and Rodriguez all illegally voted in the 2024 election. Hassan also allegedly cast votes in 2022, while Vazquez-Mendoza illegally voted in the 2022 special election for Congressional District 34, according to the allegations.

“Voting in U.S. elections is a right reserved for U.S. citizens, and Homeland Security Investigations will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate allegations of unlawful voting,” said Special Agent in Charge John A. Pasciucco of HSI – San Antonio. “We are committed to protecting the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring that those who violate federal law are held accountable.”

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Rodriguez and Hinojosa-Martinez face up to five years and a $250,000 fine if convicted of their respective charges of falsely claiming U.S. citizenship or lying on immigration documents. Rodriguez also faces another year for illegal voting and a maximum $10,000 fine as do Khan, Hassan, and Vazquez-Mendoza.

FBI and HSI conducted the investigation with the valuable assistance of Texas Attorney General’s Office and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

An indictment or information is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.

Updated October 30, 2026