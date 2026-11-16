As schools across Texas work to prepare students for life after graduation, Teach For America (TFA) Rio Grande Valley is expanding its tutoring work to help students take the next step toward college. Image for illustration purposes

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MISSION, Texas — As schools across Texas work to prepare students for life after graduation, Teach For America (TFA) Rio Grande Valley is expanding its tutoring work to help students take the next step toward college.

Through Ignite, TFA’s high-dosage tutoring program, TFA is partnering with schools to provide students with targeted academic support. At Donna North High School in Donna Independent School District (ISD), a new pilot extends that support to students preparing for the Texas Success Initiative Assessment 2.0 (TSIA2) assessment, which helps determine college readiness in reading, writing and mathematics.

The pilot program is designed to help students prepare for the assessment while supporting the district’s broader college, career and military readiness (CCMR) goals.

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“At Donna ISD, our students are at the heart of every decision we make. We are proud to partner with Teach For America’s Ignite program to provide individualized TSIA2 mathematics tutoring that strengthens academic skills and college readiness,” shared Donna ISD superintendent, Rebecca Castañeda. “We appreciate the Ignite team for their dedication to our students and their commitment to helping us ensure every student has the support and opportunities to graduate college, career, or military ready.”

Ignite reflects TFA’s commitment to working alongside schools to identify student needs and develop solutions that respond to them. In addition to traditional academic tutoring, the TSI pilot explores how targeted support can help students navigate important milestones on the path to higher education.

The program aims to provide each student with 1,000 minutes of tutoring per semester, with students tracking their progress through growth on the math section of the TSIA2. Since the program has just launched, these goals will serve as benchmarks for measuring student participation and progress.

As TFA continues to work alongside communities to expand educational opportunity, programs like Ignite demonstrate how the organization continues to explore new approaches to helping students succeed. TFA Rio Grande Valley hopes to use what it learns from the TSIA2 pilot to inform potential expansion to additional schools in the coming year.

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“Through Ignite, we’re finding new ways to partner with schools and give students the support they need to reach their goals.” said González, executive director of Teach For America Rio Grande Valley. “We’re excited to build on this work and explore how tutoring can open more doors for students across the Rio Grande Valley,”